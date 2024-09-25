Rams vs. Bears Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 4
The Los Angeles Rams pulled off one of the most improbable wins of the season thus far, taking down the San Francisco 49ers as touchdown underdogs despite having plenty of starters out with an injury. The win was their first of the year, desperately needing it to keep their playoff hopes alive.
Now, they head to Chicago to take on the Bears in a battle of 1-2 teams. Caleb Williams' rookie season hasn't started off strong and fans are desperate to see him show flashes of the potential that led him to being selected No. 1 overall.
Let's take a look at the odds and my best bet for this Week 4 showdown.
Rams vs. Bears Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Rams +2.5 (-102)
- Bears -2.5 (-120)
Moneyline
- Rams +132
- Bears -156
Total
- OVER 40.5 (-115)
- UNDER 40.5 (-105)
Rams vs. Bears How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Sept. 29
- Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Soldier Field
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Rams record: 1-2
- Bears record: 1-2
Rams vs. Bears Betting Trends
- Rams are 8-3 ATS in their last 11 games
- The OVER is 8-3 in the Rams' last 11 games
- Rams are 5-14 straight up in their last 19 road games
- Rams are 2-7 ATS in their last nine games in Chicago
- The UNDER is 4-1 in the Bears' last five games
- The UNDER is 10-5 in the last 15 meetings between these two teams
Rams vs. Bears Injury Reports
Rams Injury Report
- Davis Allen, TE - Questionable
- Cooper Kupp, WR - Out
- Jonah Jackson, G - IR
- John Johnson III, S - IR
- Puka Nacua, WR - IR
Bears Injury Report
- Zacch Pickens, DT - Questionable
- Khari Blasingame, FB - Questionable
- Keenan Allen, WR - Questionable
- Terell Smith, CB - Questionable
- Travis Homer, RB - IR
Rams vs. Bears Key Players to Watch
Los Angeles Rams
Tutu Atwell: With Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp sidelined, Tutu Atwell took over as the top target in the passing game, hauling in four receptions on five targets for 93 yards. They need him to keep performing at a high level to keep their head above water while they await the return of their star receivers.
Chicago Bears
Cole Kmet: The Bears' tight end has started to be a security blanket for Williams, hauling in 15 receptions through the first three games along with a touchdown reception last week. If the No. 1 pick can continue to lean on his tight end, only good things will happen.
Rams vs. Bears Prediction and Pick
I broke down in this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets" why I'm laying the points with the Bears this week:
Even though the Rams were able to upset the San Francisco 49ers in Week 3, I'm not ready to get back to betting on them. We can't dismiss the amount of injuries this team has been dealing with. Cooper Kupp, Jonah Jackson, John Johnson, Puka Nacua, Steve Avila, Joe Noteboom, and Darious Williams are just some of the players who will still be sidelined this week.
On top of the injuries, consider the fact the Rams' defense has been atrocious this season, allowing 6.8 yards per play, the worst mark in the league through the first three weeks.
There's no denying the Bears have had their fair share of problems in the early part of the season, but if there's any defense that Caleb Williams can have a strong performance against, it's the Rams. Chicago's defense alone should be able to keep them in this game.
Pick: Bears -2.5 (-120)
More NFL Week 4 Betting Articles
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!