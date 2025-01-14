Rams vs. Eagles Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Divisional Round
The Los Angeles Rams were one of three teams to pull off an upset in the wild-card round, taking down the Minnesota Vikings as 2.5-point underdogs.
As a result, they'll head to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles in the Divisional Round with a berth in the NFC Championship on the line. Both teams have plenty of playoff experience from previous years, but it's the Eagles who find themselves as significant favorites to defend home field and make yet another deep playoff run.
Let's take a look at everything you need to know to bet on this game, including my favorite wager.
Rams vs. Eagles Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Rams +6.5 (-110)
- Eagles -6.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Rams +240
- Eagles -295
Total
- OVER 44.5 (-105)
- UNDER 44.5 (-115)
Rams vs. Eagles How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, January 19
- Time: 3:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Lincoln Financial Field
- How to Watch (TV): NBC/Peacock
- Rams record: 10-7
- Eagles record: 14-3
Rams vs. Eagles Betting Trends
- Rams are 6-1 ATS in their last seven games
- The UNDER is 4-1 in the Rams' last five games
- Eagles are 8-1 ATS in their last nine games vs. Eagles
- Rams are 5-0 ATS in their last five road games
- Eagles are 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games
- The UNDER is 5-2 in the Eagles' last seven games
- Eagles have won eight straight home games
Rams vs. Eagles Injury Reports
Rams Injury Report
- Tyler Higbee, TE - Questionable
- Ahkello Witherspoon, CB - Questionable
- Bobby Brown III, DT - Questionable
- Blake Corum, RB - IR
- Nick Hampton, LB - IR
Eagles Injury Report
- Trevor Keegan, G - Questionable
- Nakobe Dean, LB - Out
- Byron Young, DT - IR-R
- Jack Driscoll, OT - IR
- C.J. UzomaH, TE - IR
Rams vs. Eagles Key Players to Watch
Los Angeles Rams
Matthew Stafford: Despite helping the Rams get to the Divisional Round, Matthew Stafford has had a down year compared to seasons past and his age may finally be catching up to him. Thankfully, he had a great performance in the Wild-Card Round against the Vikings, completing 70.4% of passes for 209 yards and two touchdowns. He'll have to continue playing at that level of the Rams want to make a run at the Super Bowl.
Philadelphia Eagles
Saquon Barkley: The team that slows down Saquon Barkley will be the team that has a chance to beat the Eagles. Until that happens, Philadelphia will continue to win games by a comfortable margin, including this Sunday.
Rams vs. Eagles Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the "Road to Super Bowl 59", I broke down why I'm laying the points with the Eagles:
The Rams beating the Vikings was a case of Los Angeles taking on a regressing team playing their worst football of the season moreso than a case of the Rams catching fire. I'm still not sold on this Rams team that ranks 19th in Net Yards per Play, 15th in EPA per Play, and 23rd in opponent EPA per Play.
Meanwhile, the Eagles rank fourth, sixth, and third in those categories.
It's also worth noting that Saquon Barkley racked up a blistering 255 yards on the ground against the Rams when these two teams met in the regular season and I've seen no indication that Los Angeles has solved that issue. Philadelphia is too complete a team for the Rams to deal with.
Pick: Eagles -6.5 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!