Rams vs. Eagles Weather Report Is Bad Sign for Matthew Stafford, Rams Bettors
Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams pulled off a win as a home underdog (even though they couldn't play in Los Angeles) in the wild-card round against the Minnesota Vikings to advance to the divisional round against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Now, Stafford and company have to hit the road to play the Eagles -- and weather is going to be a factor.
The forecast on Sunday is calling for snow in Philadelphia, and Stafford has traditionally struggled in games that feature rain or snow.
That's a brutal record, and the Rams are already set as six-point underdogs in this matchup against Philly at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Stafford and the Rams have been road underdogs three times in the 2024 season, going 1-2 against the spread in those matchups.
A Super Bowl-winning quarterback, Stafford has spent most of his career playing indoors (Detroit) and in favorable weather (Los Angeles) for throwing the football. Now, the Rams may be limited in the passing game depending on how heavy the precipitation is on Sunday.
This season, Stafford threw for 3,762 yards across 16 games, completing 65.8 percent of his passes. The veteran quarterback started the season with both Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp suffering injuries, but he rebounded nicely to close out the campaign, leading the Rams to a 9-3 record over their final 12 games.
Hopefully, for Rams bettors, Stafford will be able to avoid his struggles in bad weather and keep Los Angeles in Sunday's game.
