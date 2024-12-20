Rams vs. Jets Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 16 (Back the Jets Again?)
The New York Jets are fresh off of a win – and cover – in Week 15 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and they find themselves as home underdogs in Week 16 against the Los Angeles Rams.
The Rams are currently in first place in the NFC West after beating the Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers in back-to-back weeks. It’s been an interesting two weeks for Los Angeles, as it scored 44 points against the Bills but then just 12 against San Fran on Thursday night in Week 15.
Can Los Angeles pick up another win to further its playoff chances?
Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s a prediction for the final score of this Jets-Rams clash – that will hopefully help bettors pick a side to wager on.
Rams vs. Jets Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Rams -3 (-118)
- Jets +3 (-102)
Moneyline
- Rams: -175
- Jets: +145
Total
- 46.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
The Rams are just 7-7 against the spread this season while the Jets are just 5-9 against the spread. New York failed to cover in its lone game as a home underdog this season.
Rams vs. Jets Final Score Prediction and Pick
Earlier this week, SI Betting’s NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan shared why he thinks the Jets are the team to bet on in this matchup in his Road to 272 column – where he picks every game, every week:
The Jets have ironically played some of their best football of the season recently, ranking seventh in the league in Net Yards per Play (+0.6) over their last three games. The Rams are likely the popular pick in this spot, but I'm not as sold on Los Angeles as other people are.
The Rams are 23rd in Net Yards per Play this season and 13th over their last three games. Their defense went through a strong stretch this season but they're now just 18th in opponent EPA and opponent success rate since Week 13. They're also 29th in the league in opponent yards per pass attempt, meaning their secondary is extremely susceptible which could leave an opening for Aaron Rodgers and the Jets' offense.
It's not one of my favorite plays of the week, but I think the market is a touch too high on the Rams. I'll take the three points at plus-money on the Jets on their home field.
Given the Rams’ up-and-down offense the last two weeks, I wouldn't be shocked to see this game go down to the wire in the Meadowlands.
Final Score Prediction: Rams 22, Jets 20
