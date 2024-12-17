Rams vs. Jets Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 16
The Los Angeles Rams have won three games in a row to jump into first place in the NFC West, and they have a chance to build on that against the lowly New York Jets in Week 16.
Los Angeles went on a run in the second half of the season in 2023, and the return of Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp has jumpstarted this offense over the last several weeks.
The Jets, on the other hand, finally won a game in Week 15 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but they made things interesting against Mac Jones. This is a major step up in class for Aaron Rodgers and company.
Oddsmakers have set the Rams as 3.5-point road favorites in Week 16 in what is Los Angeles’ final game against a non-NFC West opponent. The Rams then take on the Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks in the final two weeks of the regular season, a chance to win out and win the division for Sean McVay’s squad.
Let’s break down the odds, betting trends, players to watch, and my prediction for this Week 16 matchup.
Rams vs. Jets Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Rams -3.5 (-108)
- Jets +3.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Rams: -180
- Jets: +150
Total
- 46.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Rams vs. Jets How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Dec. 22
- Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: MetLife Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Rams record: 8-6
- Jets record: 4-10
Rams vs. Jets Betting Trends
- The Rams are 7-7 against the spread this season.
- The Jets are just 5-9 against the spread this season.
- Los Angeles is a perfect 3-0 ATS as a road favorite in 2024.
- The Jets are 0-1 against the spread as home dogs this season.
- The OVER is 8-5-1 in the Jets’ 14 games this season.
- The UNDER is 7-7 in the Rams’ 14 games this season.
Rams vs. Jets Injury Reports
Rams Injury Report
- Cobie Durant – questionable
- Tyler Higbee – questionable
Jets Injury Report
- Braelon Allen – questionable
- Tyler Conklin – questionable
- DJ Reed – questionable
- Xavier Newman – questionable
- Brandon Echols – questionable
- Quinnen Williams – questionable
- Michael Carter II – questionable
- Jalen Mills – questionable
Rams vs. Jets Key Players to Watch
Los Angeles Rams
Puka Nacua: Since returning from a knee injury, Puka Nacua has six games with 97 or more receiving yards, posting 57 catches for 770 yards and three scores in his last eight games. He should be in line for a big game against a Jets secondary that is banged up entering this matchup.
New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers: Aaron Rodgers has actually looked pretty solid in the last few weeks, throwing for 339 yards and 289 yards the last two weeks with four total touchdown passes. Can he take advantage of a Rams defense that ranks 21st in the NFL in passing yards allowed?
Rams vs. Jets Prediction and Pick
I’m buying the Rams in this matchup, as they’ve played extremely well in recent weeks, winning seven of their last nine games.
While the Los Angeles offense only scored 12 points in Week 15, it held the San Francisco 49ers to just six points.
Now, the Rams face a Jets offense that has underperformed most of the season.
New York had some trouble with the Jaguars in Week 15, and it hasn’t done well against the spread overall all season long. Meanwhile, the Rams have covered in every single game as a road favorite in 2024.
I think Matthew Stafford and company roll in a favorable matchup before two huge NFC West games ahead.
Pick: Rams -3.5 (-108)
More NFL Betting Stories
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.