Rams vs. Panthers Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 13
The Los Angeles Rams look like the best team in football after their sixth straight win on Sunday. There was never a doubt as they took down the Buccaneers 34-7, while the Panthers fell to the 49ers on Monday Night Football.
The Panthers have been a feisty team this season, but the Rams might just be on another level.
Can the Rams cover as double-digit favorites?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends and my prediction for this matchup in Week 13.
Rams vs. Panthers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Rams -10 (-105)
- Panthers +10 (-115)
Moneyline
- Rams: -600
- Panthers: +440
Total
- 45.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Rams vs. Panthers How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, November 30
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Bank of America Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Rams record: 9-2
- Panthers record: 6-6
Rams vs. Panthers Betting Trends
- The Rams are 8-3 against the spread this season.
- The Panthers are 7-5 against the spread this season.
- The UNDER is 6-4-1 in the Rams' games this season.
- The OVER is 6-6 in the Panthers' games this season.
- The Rams are 4-1 against the spread on the road this season.
- The Panthers are 3-2 against the spread at home this season.
Rams vs. Panthers Injury Reports
Rams Injury Report
- Tutu Atwell – questionable
- Roger McCreary – questionable
- Xavier Smith – questionable
- David Quessenberry – questionable
Panthers Injury Report
- Hunter Renfrow – questionable
- Trevin Wallace – questionable
- Christian Rozeboom – questionable
- James Mitchell – questionable
- Cade Mays – questionable
- Cam Jackson – questionable
- Jared Harrison-Hunte – questionable
Rams vs. Panthers Key Player to Watch
Matthew Stafford, Quarterback, Los Angeles Rams
Matthew Stafford is having one of the best seasons of his career. The Los Angeles Rams quarterback is now the odds-on favorite in the NFL MVP odds after putting up 273 yards and three touchdowns against the Buccaneers.
Stafford’s 2,830 passing yards rank fifth in the NFL, and he’s thrown a league-high 30 touchdowns – no one else has thrown more than 23 – with just two interceptions.
The Panthers have allowed over 250 passing yards four times since Week 5. Stafford should make it five on Sunday afternoon.
Rams vs. Panthers Prediction and Pick
The Rams haven’t had much trouble on the road this season. They’re 4-1 with the lone loss coming in Philadelphia back on September 21. Outside of that, they have wins by 14, 14, 28, and 16 points in their road games this season.
This is a big spread against a Panthers team that has managed to make it a respectable season, but the Rams are simply the much better squad.
Pick: Rams -10 (-105)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
