Rams vs. Patriots Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 11

The Rams couldn’t keep pace in the crowded NFC West on Monday Night Football, losing to the Dolphins.
Los Angeles will take the cross-country flight to Foxboro to face the Patriots on Sunday, who are fresh off a win against the Bears. Will the Rams get back on track against a rebuilding team, or are the Patriots on an upward trajectory under rookie quarterback Drake Maye?
Here’s a pair of prop bets for this Week 11 matchup.
- Drake Maye OVER 27.5 Rushing Yards
- Puka Nacua OVER 5.5 Receptions
Drake Maye OVER 27.5 Rushing Yards
Maye continues to emerge as a worthwhile prospect as the Patriots continue its rebuild. He has showcased a big arm, playmaking, and most notably, an ability to extend plays with his legs and turn lost plays into positive gains.
Maye has ran for at least 18 yards in every game this season with three or more rushes in each. The team will face a sturdy Rams pass rush that has done a fine job all season of getting to the quarterback, which means Maye may have to use his legs more often than usual.
I’m going to keep targeting Maye as a rusher as the most consistent way to back him in the player prop market.
Puka Nacua OVER 5.5 Receptions
With Cooper Kupp likely drawing the assignment of Christian Gonzalez, the Patriots standout cornerback, this should lead to plenty of targets for Nacua, who has been incredibly productive when on the field this season.
He has only played in four games this season, and one of which he was ejected in, but in the three others he has tallied 20 catches on 27 targets.
Last week, Nacua was outstanding hauling in nine catches on 14 targets, and drawing a Patriots secondary that has been poor all season outside of Gonzalez, ranking 28th in EPA/Dropback, should set up for a big outing for the second year wide out.
