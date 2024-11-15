Rams vs. Patriots Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 11 (Los Angeles Bounces Back With Big Win vs. New England)
Just when you thought the Rams were about get hot and go on a run, they lose to the Miami Dolphins in disappointing fashion on Monday Night Football.
Now, they'll try to bounce back with a win to get back in the mix in the NFC West when they take on the New England Patriots in Week 11 action. The Patriots have little hope of going on a postseason run, but they've won two of their last three games and their rookie quarterback, Drake Maye, has exceeded expectations so far in 2024.
Let's take a look at the latest odds for this interconference showdown and then I'll make my final score prediction.
Patriots vs. Rams Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
Spread
- Rams -4.5 (-115)
- Patriots +4.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Rams -225
- Patriots +180
Total
- OVER 43.5 (-110)
- UNDER 43.5 (-110)
The Rams originally opened up as 5.5-point favorites but the line has since shifted toward the Patriots. Los Angeles is now set at -4.5. The total has remained steady at 43.5.
Rams vs. Patriots Final Score Prediction
Despite their recent wins, let's not be too quick to bet the Patriots this week. I broke down why in this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets":
The Patriots may have looked impressive in recent weeks, but let's remember the teams they faced; the Jets, Titans, and Bears. Now, they get to take on a much stronger team in the Rams, who have taken huge strides this season since their poor first few weeks.
Los Angeles is finally healthy and, despite the loss on Monday, looks like a much better team than its record indicates. It has some strong defensive play, especially from its pass rush, and I'm willing to bet on the Patriots struggling to move the ball against this unit.
I'll lay the 4.5 points on Los Angeles.
When it comes to the total, I'm going to lean more toward the OVER. The Rams offense is going to move the ball down the field, it's just a matter of them being able to punch the ball in the end zone when they get to the red zone. Meanwhile, Maye has been impressive for the Patriots and while he may not be able to score enough to keep pace with the Rams, he'll do enough to help contribute to the total.
Final score prediction: Rams 28, Patriots 20
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
