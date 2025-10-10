Rams vs. Ravens Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 6 (Rams Should Win Big)
The Baltimore Ravens are in serious need of a win, but the deck appears to be stacked against them on Sunday. They’ll enter Week 6 as a 7.5-point home underdog ahead of their matchup against the Los Angeles Rams at M&T Bank Stadium.
The absence of their star quarterback -- Lamar Jackson -- is expected to play a large role in the result of the matchup.
The Jackson-less Ravens suffered a crushing 44-10 defeat against the Houston Texans in Week 5 and will face a much more formidable offense this weekend. Puka Nacua is powering one of the NFL’s most dynamic passing attacks and Baltimore has struggled to stop anyone on defense. Will the Ravens drop to 1-5?
Here’s our score prediction ahead of kickoff.
Rams vs. Ravens Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Rams: -7.5 (-105)
- Ravens: +7.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Rams: -370
- Ravens: +295
Total
- 44.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Baltimore is one of the NFL’s worst teams against the spread this season. The Ravens have covered just once in five games. The over is 5-0 in Ravens games this year, though.
Rams vs. Ravens Final Score Prediction
The Ravens scored at least 30 points in each of their opening three games, but their production has dropped drastically since Jackson suffered a hamstring injury against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4. Baltimore has scored a total of 30 points since Week 4 and its defense isn’t doing it any favors.
Baltimore is giving up a league-high 35.4 points per game. Only the Dallas Cowboys have given up more passing yards this season. It’s clear that the Rams have an advantage as the team with the second most passing yards (1,448) in the NFL in 2025.
Los Angeles should blow Baltimore’s porous secondary away in an easy win.
Final Score Prediction: Rams 27 , Ravens 17
