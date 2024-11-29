Rams vs. Saints Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 13 (New Orleans Will Keep Game Close)
The Los Angeles Rams will hit the road to take on the New Orleans Saints in NFL Week 13 action. The Rams are still in the mix to win the NFC West, but a winnable game against the Saints is an almost must-win situation to keep their playoff hopes alive.
Let's take a look at the latest odds for the game and then I'll predict the final score.
Rams vs. Saints Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Rams -2.5 (-118)
- Saints +2.5 (-102)
Moneyline
- Rams -155
- Saints +130
Total
- OVER 49.5 (-108)
- UNDER 49.5 (-112)
The Rams opened as 2.5-point favorites. The spread quickly moved to Rams -3 but it has since moved back to the original line of Rams -2.5. We have seen significant movement on the total, increasing three points from the opening number up from 46.5 to 49.5.
Rams vs. Saints Final Score Prediction
In this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets", I broke down why I'm taking the points with the Saints as home underdogs:
The Saints have been a completely different team since they fired Dennis Allen and they should be taken seriously when Derek Carr is healthy. They're ninth in the NFL in Net Yards per Play in their last three games at +0.9 and now should be fresh off a BYE week.
The Rams pass attack gets a lot of praise but I don't think they're living up to their potential. Matthew Stafford has regressed this season, ranking just 19th in both EPA+CPOE composite and adjusted EPA. That's not what we're used to seeing from him.
When it comes to the total, I'm going to go against the line movement and take the UNDER. The Rams' offense is overvalued at this point of the season and if their pass rush can get to Derek Carr, we may see some Saints drives interrupted by a sack.
I'll take the Saints to edge out the Rams in an upset and the total to stay UNDER.
Final score prediction: Rams 20, Saints 21
