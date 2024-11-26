Rams vs. Saints Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 13
The Los Angeles Rams' playoff hopes took a hit in Week 12 when they lost to the Philadelphia Eagles, but with the Arizona Cardinals falling to the Seahawks, the Rams are still alive in the NFC West but will need to beat the Saints on Sunday.
The Saints season is likely over, but if they win out, they could get back in the mix in the NFC South. A loss to the Rams this weekend would crush those hopes.
Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet on this NFC showdown.
Rams vs. Saints Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Rams -2.5 (-118)
- Saints +2.5 (-102)
Moneyline
- Rams -155
- Saints +130
Total
- OVER 49 (-112)
- UNDER 49 (-108)
Rams vs. Saints How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, December 1
- Game Time: 4:05 pm et
- Venue: Caesars Superdome
- How to Watch: FOX
- Rams Record: 5-6
- Saints Record: 4-7
Rams vs. Saints Betting Trends
- Rams are 9-4 ATS in their last 13 games vs. Saints
- The OVER is 7-3 in the Rams' last 10 road games
- Rams are 11-2 ATS in their last 13 games played in December
- Saints are 2-5 ATS in their last seven games
- The OVER is 8-4 in the Saints' last 12 games
- Saints are 4-1 ATS in their last five home games vs. Saints
Rams vs. Saints Injury Reports
Rams Injury Report
- Tyler Higbee, TE - PUP-R
- Charles Woods, CB - Questionable
- Rob Havenstein, OT - Questionable
Saints Injury Report
- Tanoh Kpassagnon, DE - PUP-R
- Jamaal Williams, RB - Questionable
- Lucas Patrick, G - Questionable
- Erik McCoy, C - Questionable
Rams vs. Saints Key Players to Watch
Los Angeles Rams
Puka Nacua: The Rams' receiver is becoming one of the best in the NFL. He's averaging 6.16 catches per game and has been the main source of the Los Angeles offense this season. If the Saints want to win, they need to shut down Nacua.
New Orleans Saints
Derek Carr: The Saints quarterback is having an underrated season. You may be surprised to find out he's fourth in the NFL in quarterback rating behind only Lamar Jackson, Jared Goff, and Joe Burrow. The Saints are a different team when he's healthy.
Rams vs. Saints Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets", I broke down why I like the Saints to cover the spread against the Rams on Sunday:
The Saints have been a completely different team since they fired Dennis Allen and they should be taken seriously when Derek Carr is healthy. They're ninth in the NFL in Net Yards per Play in their last three games at +0.9 and now should be fresh off a BYE week.
The Rams pass attack gets a lot of praise but I don't think they're living up to their potential. Matthew Stafford has regressed this season, ranking just 19th in both EPA+CPOE composite and adjusted EPA. That's not what we're used to seeing from him.
I'll take the points with the Saints at home.
Pick: Saints +3 (-118)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
