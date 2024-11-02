Rams vs. Seahawks Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 9 (Jake Bobo to Step Up with Metcalf Injury)
In what is expected to be one of the highest-scoring games of the Week 9 slate, the Seahawks and Rams meet in a battle of NFC West postseason hopefuls.
With two high-octane passing offenses, can we look further down the board for players who can see the field often and warrant red zone targets? I’m eyeing long shots like Jake Bobo and Demarcus Robinson to benefit from heavy snap counts to be touchdown candidates in this Week 9 showdown.
Best NFL Anytime Touchdown Scorers for Rams vs. Seahawks in Week 9
- Jake Bobo (+360)
- Demarcus Robinson (+380)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Jake Bobo Touchdown (+360)
With Metcalf nursing a knee injury that will keep him out of this one, the expectation is that Bobo sees an uptick in usage.
The second-year product is a tall pass catcher like Metcalf and can be used in red zone packages as a threat.
He had three touchdowns in his rookie season, and against a shaky pass defense, he can be a benefactor of Metcalf going down and find himself taking up the red zone targets that Metcalf leaves.
Demarcus Robinson Touchdown (+380)
The Rams seem to be over its injury bug this season that has ravaged the whole roster, but particularly the wide receiver room that features Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua.
The one constant in the pass catching group has been Demarcus Robinson, who has been on the field for at least 85% of snaps in every game this season.
Further, Robinson benefitted from being on the field so much last season with a full WR room, catching two touchdowns last week.
On the year he has three TDs, and at a big price, I’ll take him to grab a fourth in a pass-centric game script.
More NFL Stories
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.