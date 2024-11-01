Rams vs. Seahawks Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 9 (Plenty of Points Will be Scored in Seattle)
The Los Angeles Rams got off to a nightmare start to their 2024 season but then all of a sudden looked like a completely different team in Week 8 with a healthy Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua. They went on to take down the then 6-1 Minnesota Vikings and are now looking to string together a second straight victory in Week 9.
They'll head to Seattle on Sunday to take on their NFC West rival, the Seahawks, who are coming off a tough loss to the Buffalo Bills.
Let's take a look at the latest odds for the game and then I'll give my final score prediction.
Rams vs. Seahawks Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Rams -1.5 (-110)
- Seahawks +1.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Rams -120
- Seahawks +100
Total
- OVER 48 (-110)
- UNDER 48 (-110)
We have seen some slight movement towards the Rams. The game originally opened as a pick'em with both sides set to the same moneyline odds at -110. As the week has gone on, the Rams have moved to small favorites at -120 on the moneyline and -1.5 on the spread.
The total has increased half a point from 47.5 to 48.
Rams vs. Seahawks Final Score Prediction
If you're a fan of touchdowns, I think you're going to enjoy this game. I broke down why I like the OVER in this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets":
The Rams are a different animal with Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua back to being healthy, as they showed last week on Thursday Night Football. With that being said, their defense still has a ton of issues. They rank 25th in opponent EPA, 24th in opponent success rate, and 26th in opponent yards per play (5.8).
The Seahawks' defense has also been hot and cold at times this season but has been 27th in opponent EPA per play since Week 5.
I expect an offensive shootout in a game that should have a total in the 50s. With it being set at 48.5, I'll bet the OVER.
If I'm going to give my prediction for the final score, that means I also need to pick who's going to win this game. I'm going to back the Rams, who are poised to go on a hot streak. Let's remember this Rams team got hot in the second half of the season last year as well, going 7-1 in their final eight games. Don't be shocked if this is the beginning of another similar run of wins.
Final score prediction: Rams 35, Seahawks 27
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
