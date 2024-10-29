Rams vs. Seahawks Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 9 (Back L.A.)
The Los Angeles Rams are on a two-game winning streak and they finally gave both Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua back in action.
Los Angeles won on Thursday Night Football in Week 8, giving them a long layoff before taking on the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle in Week 9.
After a 3-0 start, Seattle is just 1-4 in its last four games, losing badly to the Buffalo Bills in Week 8. Geno Smith and company are still alive in the division, but things aren’t looking great with the team only beating the Denver Broncos, New England Patriots, Miami Dolphins (without Tua Tagovailoa) and Atlanta Falcons so far in 2024.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, key players to watch and my best bet for this NFC West matchup.
Rams vs. Seahawks Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Rams: -1.5 (-112)
- Seahawks: +1.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Rams: -122
- Seahawks: +102
Total
- 48.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Rams vs. Seahawks How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 3
- Time: 4:25 p.m. EST
- Venue: Lumen Field
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Rams record: 3-4
- Seahawks record: 4-4
Rams vs. Seahawks Betting Trends
- The Rams are 2-5 against the spread this season.
- The Seahawks are 2-5-1 against the spread this season.
- Los Angeles is 0-3 against the spread on the road this season.
- Seattle is 1-4 against the spread at home this season.
- The OVER is 4-3 in the Rams’ seven games this season.
- The OVER is 5-3 in Seattle’s eight games this season.
Rams vs. Seahawks Injury Reports
Rams Injury Report
- Tyler Higbee – out
- Jordan Whittington – questionable
Seahawks Injury Report
- Mike Morris – questionable
- DK Metcalf – questionable
- Cameron Young – questionable
- Nehemiah Pritchett – questionable
Rams vs. Seahawks Key Players to Watch
Los Angeles Rams
Puka Nacua: After missing several games with a knee injury, Nacua returned to action in Week 8 and put on a show against the Minnesota Vikings. The second-year receiver caught seven passes for 106 yards. Can he turn in another big performance against Seattle?
Seattle Seahawks
Kenneth Walker III: Seattle's running game was stuck in mud in Week 8. Walker had just nine carries for 12 yards after opening the season with 303 rushing yards in five games. I still think Walker can have a strong game against the Rams, who are allowing 4.6 yards per carry on the season.
Rams vs. Seahawks Prediction and Pick
Los Angeles got off to a slow start last season, but the Rams rallied to make the playoffs.
Could we see the same script in the 2024 campaign?
Los Angeles is finally healthy and has won two games in a row to pull within one game of first in the NFC West.
Meanwhile, Seattle was trounced by Buffalo in Week 8 and only has one impressive win – against Atlanta – on the season.
After a terrible start, the Rams' defense has improved, and these teams will have similar numbers in yards per play allowed in 2024.
With Nacua and Kupp in the lineup, Los Angeles has a more explosive offense than it has at any point this season. Neither of these teams has performed well against the spread, but the Rams had an excuse in the injury department.
I’ll back them to win this game on the road in Week 9.
Pick: Rams Moneyline (-122)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.