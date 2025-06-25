Rams Win Total Projection for 2025 Season (Rams Projected to Crack Double-Digit Wins Again)
The Los Angeles Rams weren’t irrelevant for long as they piggybacked their way back into Super Bowl talk in 2024.
Los Angeles won the NFC West with a 10-7 record, which was the first crown since their Super Bowl-winning campaign in 2021.
That’s exactly where bookmakers have set their line for 2025, which I’ll break down.
Los Angeles Rams Win Total
- Over 9.5 (-145)
- Under 9.5 (+125)
Since Sean McVay took over as head coach of the Rams eight years ago, the team has averaged 10 wins per season, with just two playoff misses and two seasons without double-digit victories. As always, the Rams’ ceiling hinges on Stafford’s availability — and with his 38th birthday on tap this season, durability will be a key storyline. His health impacted the overall results for the Rams last year along with injuries to the offensive line.
Stafford won’t have longtime favorite target Cooper Kupp anymore (now with the Seahawks), but the void left with that departure was softened by the addition of veteran star Davante Adams.
Add that swap to the addition of rookie tight end Terrance Ferguson joining the mix and Los Angeles has the legitimate tools to succeed — and veteran Jimmy Garoppolo offers insurance if Stafford does in fact end up missing time.
The offensive line’s stability is a question mark, but the Rams believe in players such as Kevin Dotson, added Jonah Jackson, and extended Alaric Jackson — all of which were extended this offseason.
This is a team that made it to the divisional round in ‘24 and they face an average strength of schedule this season. All things considered, the Over is expensive, but I like the Rams to compete in the NFC West again.
