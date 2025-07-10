Rangers vs. Angels Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Thursday, July 10
Los Angeles took Wednesday’s game against the Rangers 11-8 in what has been a barn-burning series.
The Rangers have loitered around .500 all season, and while the roster is two years removed from a World Series title, inconsistency continues to prevent them from gaining traction in the AL West.
They’ll start Patrick Corbin (5-7, 4.18 ERA) on Thursday, who while his road numbers are slightly worse, he’s coming off a solid outing against San Diego with six strong innings.
The Angels are fresh off a sweep at the hands of Toronto, are still struggling to find stability despite a revamped roster and flashes of offensive promise.
Jack Kochanowicz (3-8, 5.42 ERA) has taken his lumps in his sophomore season, particularly at home where his ERA sits at 5.31, and he'll need to show more polish to keep the Angels in contention.
Let’s talk more about the series finale and how we can bet on it optimally.
Rangers vs. Angels Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Rangers -1.5 (+158)
- Angels +1.5 (-192)
Moneyline
- Rangers (-104)
- Angels (-112)
Total
- Over 9 (-122)
- Under 9 (+100)
Rangers vs. Angels Probable Pitchers
- Rangers: Patrick Corbin (5-7, 4.18 ERA)
- Angels: Jack Kochanowicz (3-8, 5.42 ERA)
Rangers vs. Angels How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, July 10, 2025
- Time: 9:38 p.m. ET
- Venue: Angel Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): Rangers Sports Network, FDSN West
- Rangers Record: 45-48
- Angels Record: 45-47
Rangers vs. Angels Best MLB Prop Bet
- Taylor Ward Over 0.5 RBI (+135 at FanDuel)
We’re targeting some less popular offensive player props today in the RBI market. Ward leads the Angels with 61 RBIs and 20 home runs this season and remains the team’s most consistent run producer in the heart of the lineup. Corbin has allowed right-handed hitters to bat a ridiculous .315 against him since the start of 2024 — the worst mark among qualified pitchers.
Corbin’s fastball has been shelled (.627 SLG allowed on fastballs away in 2024), and with Ward slugging .481 this season, the matchup tilts heavily in the outfielder’s favor. Ward has already notched multiple RBI games in this series and thrives in high-scoring environments like this one projects to be. I’m looking for Ward to get multiple quality at-bats with runners on base in this one.
Rangers vs. Angels Prediction and Pick
There’s little reason to expect anything other than more July fireworks on Thursday after what we’ve seen in the first three games of this wack-job of a series. Both teams are coming off a slugfest that totaled 17 runs. The over is now 4-0-1 in their last five head-to-head matchups at Angel Stadium, and neither Corbin nor Kochanowicz inspires confidence as a stopper.
Corbin has been league-worst in several key splits, including a .315 opponent batting average for righties and a .627 SLG allowed on fastballs away. Kochanowicz has been even more vulnerable, owning a 5.58 FIP and sitting in the bottom 10% of the league in both strikeout and walk rates per Statcast. The Angels bullpen has been brutal all year — third-worst in baseball — while the Rangers’ dominant pitching metrics have been largely tied to home games, not their road performances. Throw in the fatigue factor (the Angels haven’t had a day off since June 30) and what you have is another setting ripe for offensive output.
Pick: Over 9 (-142 at FanDuel)
