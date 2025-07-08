Rangers vs. Angels Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, July 8
The series opener between the Rangers and Angels ended dramatically on Monday as Nolan Schanuel drew a walk with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth to give the Angels a 6-5 win.
Travis d'Arnaud launched a two-run homer and three RBI, while Corey Seager and Josh Smith each drove in runs for Texas in the loss.
The Rangers are clinging to postseason hopes but continue to be held back by inconsistent offense and poor results away from home. Nathan Eovaldi (5-3, 1.75 ERA) has pitched like a frontline ace when healthy, coming off five shutout innings against Baltimore and owning strong career numbers versus the Angels.
The Angels have stayed in the wildcard hunt by outperforming expectations, though their bats went cold in a weekend sweep by Toronto. Jose Soriano (6-5, 3.72 ERA) has emerged as the staff ace, dominating in his last start and holding the Rangers to just four runs across 15.1 career innings.
Let’s break it down for a player prop and game prediction.
Rangers vs. Angels Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Rangers -1.5 (+146)
- Angels +1.5 (-176)
Moneyline
- Rangers (-118)
- Angels (+100)
Total
- Over 8.5 (+100)
- Under 8.5 (-122)
Rangers vs. Angels Probable Pitchers
- Rangers: Nathan Eovaldi (5-3, 1.75 ERA)
- Angels: Jose Soriano (6-5, 3.72 ERA)
Rangers vs. Angels How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, July 8, 2025
- Time: Angel Stadium
- Venue: 9:45 p.m. ET
- How to Watch (TV): Rangers Sports Network, FDSN West
- Rangers Record: 44-47
- Angels Record: 44-46
Rangers vs. Angels Best MLB Prop Bet
- Nathan Eovaldi Over 17.5 Outs (-108 at FanDuel)
I love Eovaldi’s outlook to pitch deep in this game. He’s logged at least six innings in nine of his last 11 starts, and routinely exits games after just 70–75 pitches (he threw 72 in his last outing). His elite efficiency is backed by a 0.85 WHIP and just 13 walks in 77.1 innings. Manager Bruce Bochy has also shown confidence in stretching him out, and with the Angels’ aggressive right-handed-heavy lineup, Eovaldi is unlikely to elevate pitch counts early, giving him time to settle into a rhythm.
Rangers vs. Angels Prediction and Pick
With Eovaldi still showing elite stuff, Texas offers some value. It has quietly become a pretty strong road team, winning four of their past five road series, while the Angels have cooled off, losing six of their last nine games due to a slump at the plate. Eovaldi has allowed one or zero runs in eight of his last ten starts. He also owns a 3.47 career ERA against the Angels, giving him a reliable track record in this matchup.
With Soriano, he’s shown flashes, but June was a rocky road — he posted a 5.40 ERA and has lost four of his last six starts at home. The Angels' offense has sputtered recently, while the Rangers are staying put in the playoff chase while finding ways to win on the road. I’m seeing shorter actual odds on Texas, so take the edge on the Rangers to respond on Tuesday.
Pick: Rangers (-118 at FanDuel)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
