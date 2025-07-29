Rangers vs. Angels Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, July 29
The Angels snapped the Rangers’ six-game win streak with a 6–4 victory on Monday night, powered by home runs from Kevin Newman, Taylor Ward, and Luis Rengifo.
The Rangers will send veteran lefty Patrick Corbin (6-7, 3.78 ERA) to the mound Tuesday, who has allowed just one earned run over his last 11 innings and has won each of his last four starts.
The Angels counter with fellow southpaw Yusei Kikuchi (4-7, 3.23 ERA). He has struggled lately, giving up seven hits and two homers in his last outing against the Mariners.
Let’s look at the trends and identify a prop and prediction for the matchup.
Angels vs. Rangers Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Angels +1.5 (-192)
- Rangers -1.5 (+155)
Moneyline
- Angels (+108)
- Rangers (-126)
Total
- Over 9 (-104)
- Under 9 (-118)
Angels vs. Rangers Probable Pitchers
- Angels: Patrick Corbin (6-7, 3.78 ERA)
- Rangers: Yusei Kikuchi (4-7, 3.23 ERA)
Angels vs. Rangers How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, July 29, 2025
- Time: 9:38 p.m. ET
- Venue: Angel Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): Rangers Sports Network, FDSN West
- Angels Record: 56-51
- Rangers Record: 52-55
Angels vs. Rangers Prop Bet
- Adolis Garcia (+430 at FanDuel)
Corey Seager’s trending play is overshadowing the team’s top home run slugger in Garcia. He’s showing his vintage self with four home runs in his last 10 games and brings serious pull-side power against left-handed pitching. Kikuchi’s contact profile is concerning, translating to having allowed 16 home runs this year.
Garcia gets the right-on-left matchup advantage, owning a career .500 SLG against southpaws. Add in the warm July weather in Anaheim and a favorable hitting environment, and this is a strong spot to back Adolis for a long ball.
Angels vs. Rangers Prediction and Pick
Texas reflects a strong enough price to back a rebound on Tuesday. It entered the series on a 6-game win streak, having swept Atlanta and Oakland while riding the momentum of a surge out of the All-Star break. Corbin has been a part of that, anchoring four straight wins with a steady 3.78 ERA, and limiting hitters to just one run in his last 11 innings.
Right-handed pitching has also served the Rangers great fortunes this month as they rank No. 2 overall in OBP. Kikuchi is coming off back-to-back losses and his 4.29 xERA implies we should expect more of that to come.
Pick: Rangers (-126 at FanDuel)
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $150 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.