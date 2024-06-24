Rangers vs. Brewers Prediction, Odds, Pick and Probable Pitchers for Monday, June 24
The Milwaukee Brewers want to keep a sizable lead in the NL Central on Monday when they send their ace – Freddy Peralta – to the mound against the Texas Rangers.
After winning the World Series last season, Texas has taken a step back so far in 2024, sitting in third place in the AL West – three games under .500.
Part of that has been due to injuries in the rotation (Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom had both missed the entire start of the season until Scherzer returned on Sunday), but Texas simply hasn’t played well enough to be a playoff team at this point in the AL.
Can it pull off an upset in Milwaukee on Monday?
Let’s break down the odds and my best bet for this interleague clash.
Rangers vs. Brewers Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Rangers +1.5 (-155)
- Brewers -1.5 (+130)
Moneyline
- Rangers: +136
- Brewers: -162
Total
- 8 (Over -105/Under -115)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Rangers vs. Brewers Probable Pitchers
- Texas: Michael Lorenzen (4-3, 3.00 ERA)
- Milwaukee: Freddy Peralta (5-4, 4.06 ERA)
Rangers vs. Brewers How to Watch
- Date: Monday, June 24
- Time: 8:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: American Family Field
- How to watch (TV): Bally Sports Wisconsin, Bally Sports Southwest
- Rangers record: 37-40
- Brewers record: 45-33
Rangers vs. Brewers Key Players to Watch
Texas Rangers
Corey Seager: Corey Seager has been solid in 2024, posting a season-long average of .256 with a team-high 14 home runs. The Rangers need their offense (20th in OPS) to turn a corner to truly make a playoff push, and Seager’s play will be crucial in making that happen.
Milwaukee Brewers
William Contreras: A potential All-Star this season, Contreras is hitting .293 with nine homers and 49 runs batted in across 75 games. He leads Milwaukee in total bases, and he could be in line for a big game against Lorenzen, who has posted nearly a 5.00 FIP on the season.
Rangers vs. Brewers Prediction and Pick
Since Lorenzen’s Fielding Independent Pitching is up to 4.90 and the Rangers are just 4-8 in his outings, I’m actually eyeing a prop in this game that I broke down in today’s Walk-Off Wagers – SI Betting’s best MLB bets of the day.
Here’s why Peralta is the starter to back on Monday night:
Peralta has been one of the best strikeout pitchers in all of baseball this season, ranking in the 92nd percentile in strikeout percentage and whiff percentage, averaging 11.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
He gets a matchup with the Texas Rangers on Monday, who average just 7.57 strikeouts per game this season, but that still gives Peralta some leeway at his current K number.
Over his 15 starts, Peralta has cleared 5.5 K’s 12 times, and he only has one start (a game he lasted just 3.1 innings) where he finished with fewer than five strikeouts.
That gives us a solid floor to lean on when it comes to this prop, and I expect Peralta’s season-long strikeout prowess to shine even against a tough offense.
Pick: Freddy Peralta OVER 5.5 Strikeouts (-150)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
