Rangers vs. Orioles Prediction, Odds, Pick and Probable Pitchers for Thursday, June 27
The Baltimore Orioles are just one game out of the lead in the AL East entering Thursday’s matchup with the Texas Rangers, who have dropped three straight games and sit in third in the AL West.
With the New York Yankees on a three-game skid, the Orioles are in prime position to take control of the division if the slump continues. To make things even better for the O’s they’ll have ace Corbin Burnes on the mound on Thursday against Texas.
The Rangers have taken a step back in 2024 after winning the World Series last season, but there is still a ton of time left for this offense to get hot and carry Texas back to the playoffs.
Let’s examine the odds, key players to watch, starting pitchers and a best bet for this American League clash on Thursday.
Rangers vs. Orioles Odds, Spread and Total
Run Line
- Rangers +1.5 (-125)
- Orioles -1.5 (+105)
Moneyline
- Rangers: +164
- Orioles: -198
Total
- 7.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Rangers vs. Orioles Probable Pitchers
- Texas: Jon Gray (3-3, 3.03 ERA)
- Baltimore: Corbin Burnes (8-3, 2.35 ERA)
Rangers vs. Orioles How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, June 27
- Time: 6:35 p.m. EST
- Venue: Camden Yards
- How to watch (TV): MASN, Bally Sports Southwest
- Rangers record: 37-43
- Orioles record: 50-30
Rangers vs. Orioles Key Players to Watch
Texas Rangers
Jon Gray: Gray has been consistent for the Rangers this season allowing fewer than three earned runs in 13 of his 15 outings, but when he’s struggled, he’s gotten rocked. Gray’s ERA jumped over 3.00 on the season after he gave up 11 hits and nine runs on June 17 in a loss to the New York Mets. He’ll look to get back to his usual self against a tough O’s offense tonight.
Baltimore Orioles
Gunnar Henderson: An MVP candidate this season, Gunnar Henderson has 26 homers in 2024 while posting an impressive. .288/.387/.618 slash line. While he’s likely going to have a hard time catching Aaron Judge in the MVP race, Henderson has been surging as of late, pushing his average from .258 on June 1 to .288 in less than a month.
Rangers vs. Orioles Prediction and Pick
There are plenty of ways to play this matchup, but my favorite actually comes in the prop market on Burnes.
Oddsmakers have set his outs recorded prop at 18.5, and I think there is some value on the OVER, which is set at +120 odds.
Burnes has been going deep into games as of late, pitching at least seven innings in four of his last five starts.
While he’s only recorded 19 or more outs in six of his 16 outings this season (a reason why this prop is at plus money), Burnes has been ultra efficient as of late, not even reaching 100 pitches in any of his three starts with 7.0 innings pitched this month.
He now takes on a Rangers team that puts the ball in play often, ranking sixth in the league in strikeouts per game.
That’s a good sign for Burnes, as opponents are hitting just .209 against him this season. The Orioles ace is also posting his best hard hit percentage of his career (30.4 percent) in the 2024 season.
I’ll ride the hot hand and back this Burnes prop on Thursday night.
Pick: Corbin Burnes OVER 18.5 Outs Recorded (+120)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.