Rangers vs. Rays Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, June 3
The Texas Rangers have gotten off to a bit of a slow start in the 2025 season, but they are just four games out of first place in the AL West despite being two games under .500.
On Tuesday, Texas hits the road to play the Tampa Bay Rays, who are one game over .500 but sitting in third place in the AL East. Tampa Bay has been displaced this season, playing home games at George M. Steinbrenner Field (the New York Yankees Spring Training facility) after Hurricane Milton significantly impacted Tropicana Field.
The Rays got off to a slow start at home, but they are now 18-19 heading into Tuesday’s matchup.
Drew Rasmussen (2.33 ERA) will get the ball for the Rays against Texas’ Tyler Mahle (1.64 ERA) in what should be a great pitching matchup.
Let’s break down the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Tuesday night’s contest.
Rangers vs. Rays Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- Rangers +1.5 (-185)
- Rays -1.5 (+154)
Moneyline
- Rangers: +120
- Rays: -142
Total
- 8 (Over -108/Under -112)
Rangers vs. Rays Probable Pitchers
- Texas: Tyler Mahle (5-2, 1.64 ERA)
- Tampa Bay: Drew Rasmussen (4-4, 2.33 ERA)
Rangers vs. Rays How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, June 3
- Time: 7:35 p.m. EST
- Venue: George M. Steinbrenner Field
- How to Watch (TV): FDSSUN, RSN
- Rangers record: 29-31
- Rays record: 30-29
Rangers vs. Rays Best MLB Prop Bets
Rays Best MLB Prop Bet
- Drew Rasmussen UNDER 4.5 Hits Allowed (+110)
A little plus-money prop for Tuesday’s MLB action?
I love this bet for Rasmussen, who has a 0.93 WHIP so far in the 2025 season and has given up just five or more hits in just three of his 11 starts.
This is a great matchup for Rasmussen, as the Rangers are 28th in MLB in both hits and batting average in the 2025 season. At +110, this prop is a steal on Tuesday.
Rangers vs. Rays Prediction and Pick
Earlier on Tuesday, I shared why bettors should trust both of these starters in SI Betting’s MLB Best Bets column – Walk-Off Wagers:
Who would’ve thought that before the 2025 season that a pitching matchup between Tyler Mahle and Drew Rasmussen would be a must-watch TV?
Well, that’s the case on Tuesday, as Mahle enters this start with a 1.64 ERA for the Texas Rangers while Rasmussen has a 2.33 ERA for the Tampa Bay Rays. Both pitchers have expected ERAs that are short of 4.00 this season, so it’s not a total fluke that they’re off to these strong starts.
When it comes to offense, the Rangers have struggled, ranking 26th in MLB in runs scored, 28th in OPS and 26th in Weighted Runs Created Plus. The Rays aren’t much better, ranking 15th in runs scored and 17th in OPS, although they are 13th in wRC+.
Still, I’m not buying either offense against these starters.
So far in 2025, Rasmussen has given up three or fewer earned runs in 10 of his 11 starts, and he has allowed just nine hits and no runs over his last three outings (18.0 innings of work).
On the Rangers’ side, Mahle has just one outing where he’s given up three earned runs, allowing two or fewer in 11 of 12 appearances.
These are two of the best UNDER teams in MLB – Texas is a league best 40-19-1 to the UNDER while Tampa Bay is 34-22-3 – so I love taking the UNDER in the first five frames in this matchup.
Both starters have been too consistent to fade with this total all the way up at 4.5 on Tuesday. Plus, this takes out the bullpens (Texas has 3.72 ERA, Tampa Bay has a 3.24 bullpen ERA) from potentially ruining what should be a solid pitcher’s duel.
Pick: First 5 Innings UNDER 4.5 (-135 at DraftKings)
