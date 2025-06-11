Rangers vs. Twins Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Wednesday, June 11
Minnesota looks to redeem itself against the Twins on Saturday after it got its doors beaten off 16-4 at home in the series opener.
Much of that is thanks to Kyle Higashioka, who had a season-high five RBIs, all while Evan Carter and Wyatt Langford hit homers. Carter finished the evening with three hits, three RBI, and scored five times.
Jack Leiter (4-2, 3.48 ERA) will pitch for Texas on Wednesday as the Rangers are priced as underdogs. The Rangers have won three road games in a row for the first time this season, so oddsmakers are favoring David Festa (0-1, 5.40 ERA) and the Twins to snap the streak.
Let’s dive into how we can play the oddsboard in this matchup on Wednesday.
Rangers vs. Twins Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Rangers +1.5 (-172)
- Twins -1.5 (+1140)
Moneyline
- Rangers (+124)
- Twins (-146)
Total
- Over 8.5 (-104)
- Under 8.5 (-118)
Rangers vs. Twins Probable Pitchers
- Rangers: Jack Leiter (4-2, 3.48 ERA)
- Twins: David Festa (0-1, 5.40 ERA)
Rangers vs. Twins How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, June 11, 2025
- Time: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Target Field
- How to Watch (TV): Rangers Sports Network, Twins TV
- Rangers Record: 32-35
- Twins Record: 35-31
Rangers vs. Twins Best MLB Prop Bet
- Byron Buxton Over 1.5 Bases (-105 at FanDuel)
Buxton had a three-hit game against Texas on Tuesday despite the beating his team took. It was his third multi-hit game in June. He’s had great success against fastballs and sliders over the last month, which are Leiter’s favorite pitches in his arsenal. Buxton swings for the fences as his bat speed and hard hit rate are atop all qualified players on Statcast, but he strikes out at a brutal 29% clip. With the Twins favored to bounce back against a Texas team that’s 12-22 on the road, I’m looking for their best power hitter to come through.
Rangers vs. Twins Prediction and Pick
I’m expecting this game to return from the stratosphere from Tuesday’s wacky Texas blowout. Target Field looks to have a cool weather forecast with wind gusts and potential thunderstorms. Leiter is throwing elite heat on his fastball, ranking within Statcast’s 89th percentile, while he hasn’t allowed more than three earned runs in six starts.
Festa needs more leash to prove, but in the limited innings he’s pitched through his first handful of starts, he is throwing a stellar 28% strikeout rate. These are two above-average bullpens, too, sporting ERAs below 3.60. This game should have the makings to curb enough offense to remain under nine runs.
Pick: Under 8.5 (-115 at FanDuel)
