Raptors' Odds to Trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo Skyrocket After Recent Report on 'Mutual Interest'
Could Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo be headed north of the border?
A recent report from the Toronto Star's Doug Smith revealed that there is "mutual interest" between Giannis and the Toronto Raptors heading into the offseason.
"I don’t know if it will happen but I do know there is mutual interest between Antetokounmpo and the Raptors," Smith wrote. "The wild card is the cost.
"But I also think the Raptors are uniquely placed to make an attractive offer that won’t ruin their franchise or roster. I would make the case that a logjam at the wings makes them deep enough that if they had to pay even two out of Gradey Dick, Ochai Agbaji, Ja’Kobe Walter, RJ Barrett, Jonathan Mogbo would still leave enough to fill out a pretty good team with promising young players still developing. Plus, they have all their picks, so giving a first-rounder every year for, say, four years, leaves enough."
The report seemingly has shifted Toronto's odds to land Giannis in the betting market. FanDuel Sportsbook has moved the Raptors from +4000 to +1100 to acquire the two-time league MVP this offseason.
The Raptors missed the playoffs in the 2024-25 season, but they aren't strangers to making a deal for a superstar that is unhappy in his current situation. Ahead of the 2018-19 season, the Raptors traded for Kawhi Leonard in a deal with the San Antonio Spurs. They promptly went on to win the NBA Finals.
While Antetokounmpo has not officially asked out of Milwaukee, the signs are there. The Bucks' 2025-26 season was derailed by Damian Lillard suffering a ruptured Achilles, and the Bucks are just +6000 to win the title next season in the latest odds at DraftKings.
The Raptors, on the other hand, sit at +15000. So, it's still a long shot that Giannis ends up north of the border, but it appears the chances are higher than they were last month. The Raptors have draft capital and some intriguing young pieces they could dangle in a trade.
If the Raptors don't land Giannis, they'll likely attempt to see how a core of Brandon Ingram, Scottie Barnes, Immanuel Quickley and others will work in the 2025-26 campaign.
There's no doubt that Antetokounmpo -- a two-time NBA MVP -- is the biggest fish that could be available in the offseason.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
