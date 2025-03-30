Raptors vs. 76ers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, March 30
Even though they won’t make the playoffs, the Toronto Raptors are playing some inspired basketball as of late, winning three games in a row while posting the best defensive rating in the NBA over their last 10 matchups.
On Sunday, the Raptors find themselves as road favorites against a Philadelphia 76ers team that is tanking aggressively in order to keep its top-six protected pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
The 76ers are sitting most of their key rotation players in this game, including Quentin Grimes (rest) who has been a revelation for Philly since being acquired for Dallas.
With the tank on full go for the Sixers, here’s how to bet on this matchup.
Raptors vs. 76ers Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Raptors -6.5 (-110)
- 76ers +6.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Raptors: -230
- 76ers: +190
Total
- 222.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Raptors vs. 76ers How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, March 30
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Wells Fargo Center
- How to Watch (TV): NBC Sports Philadelphia, TSN
- Raptors record: 27-47
- 76ers record: 23-51
Raptors vs. 76ers Injury Reports
Raptors Injury Report
- Ulrich Chomche – out
- Gradey Dick – out
- Immanuel Quickley – out
- Brandon Ingram – out
- Jakob Poeltl – out
- Jared Rhoden – questionable
76ers Injury Report
- Joel Embiid – out
- Andre Drummond – out
- Paul George – out
- Jared McCain – out
- Eric Gordon – out
- Quentin Grimes – out
- Kyle Lowry – out
- Tyrese Maxey – out
- Kelly Oubre Jr. – out
- Guerschon Yabusele – questionable
Raptors vs. 76ers Best NBA Prop Bets
Toronto Raptors Best NBA Prop Bet
- Scottie Barnes OVER 5.5 Assists (+110)
Even though the Raptors are playing some of their rotation players, they have all been on minutes limits during this recent stretch.
Barnes is likely to play between 28 and 30 minutes on Sunday, but he’s worth a look in this market at plus money. The former All-Star has six or more assists in five of his last seven games, and the 76ers are just 25th in the NBA in opponent assists per game this season.
Raptors vs. 76ers Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why the Raptors are the bet in this game:
The Philadelphia 76ers have dropped seven games in a row and nine of their last 10, including a double-digit loss to this Toronto team.
The Raptors have won three games in a row, pulling themselves out of the tanking race in the league, as they’re up to 27 wins on the season. Not only that, but the Raptors are going to have Scottie Barnes and RJ Barrett in action in this game while the 76ers are playing the second night of a back-to-back.
Toronto has just 10 wins on the road this season, but this Philly team is impossible to trust. Philly has the third-worst net rating in the NBA over its last 10 games while the Raptors have the No. 1 defensive rating over that stretch.
Toronto has beaten up on a soft schedule as of late while the 76ers have lost to Miami, Washington, New Orleans, Atlanta and San Antonio during this long losing streak.
Give me the Raptors to cover in this one.
Pick: Raptors -6.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
