Raptors vs. Cavaliers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for NBA Cup Group Play
Last year’s top team in the Eastern Conference standings will play in its first 2025 NBA Cup game on Friday. The Cleveland Cavaliers will host the Toronto Raptors ahead of the weekend as a 5.5-point favorite to kick off their in-season tournament run. Oddsmakers think they’ll comfortably handle business even though multiple starters aren’t certain to play.
Darius Garland still hasn’t appeared in a game this year because of a toe injury that required surgery over the offseason. He’s expected to miss his sixth straight game on Friday. Donovan Mitchell (hamstring) and Jarrett Allen (finger) also have injury designations, but haven’t missed any time yet this year. Can Toronto be a threat if an additional starter is ruled out for Cleveland?
Here’s our full betting breakdown for the game ahead of tip-off.
Raptors vs. Cavaliers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Raptors: +5.5 (-105)
- Cavaliers: -5.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Raptors: +200
- Cavaliers: -245
Total
- 239.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Raptors vs. Cavaliers How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Oct. 31
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Rocket Arena
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network
- Raptors record: 1-4
- Cavaliers record: 3-2
Raptors vs. Cavaliers Injury Reports
Raptors Injury Report
- Jakob Poeltl – out
Cavaliers Injury Report
- Darius Garland – out
- Max Strus – out
- Sam Merrill– out
- Donovan Mitchell – questionable
- Jarrett Allen – questionable
Raptors vs. Cavaliers Best NBA Prop Bets
Raptors Best NBA Prop Bet
- Scottie Barnes to record 25+ points + rebounds (-117)
Barnes, Brandon Ingram, and RJ Barrett are all hovering around 20.0 points per game, and all three of them can lead Toronto in scoring on any given night. Barnes has already gone over 30 points twice and leads the Raptors with 6.0 rebounds per game. His effort on the boards will be crucial with Poeltl sidelined, and he could very well go over this number with points alone.
Raptors vs. Cavaliers Prediction and Pick
Toronto and Cleveland are 1-4 against the spread this year, so this matchup could be difficult to predict.
The Cavaliers have been favored in every game they’ve played in, while the Raptors have been favored in two of their five games this season and only managed to cover in their season opener as a 5.5-point underdog against the Atlanta Hawks.
Betting on the total might be the best option here, as Toronto has a top-10 scoring offense and only the Washington Wizards are giving up more points per game (127.8). There’s been no real indication that Mitchell or Allen will miss time, and both should be available to take advantage of Toronto’s poor defense.
The over is 4-1 in Raptors games this season.
Pick: Over 239.5 (-110 at DraftKings Sportsbook)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Register with DraftKings today and get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass if you win your first bet. Claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer by making a $5 deposit, applying your bonus token, and winning your first $5 wager.