Raptors vs. Hawks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for NBA Cup Group Play
The Toronto Raptors and Atlanta Hawks are both gearing up for their second group stage NBA Cup games of the season ahead of the weekend. Both teams kicked off the in-season tournament with wins, but the Trae Young-less Hawks are favored by 2.5-points heading into this Friday matchup.
The Raptors cooled off some after blowing out the Hawks in their season opener, but have since gone on a three-game winning streak. Toronto doesn’t necessarily have a lead man with three players averaging at least 20.0points per game, and that approach has worked so far. Can Atlanta hold them off without their floor general?
Here’s our full betting breakdown for the game ahead of tip-off.
Raptors vs. Hawks Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Raptors: +2.5 (-115)
- Hawks: -2.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Raptors: +114
- Hawks: -135
Total
- 235.5 (Over -120/Under -108)
Raptors vs. Hawks How to Watch
- Date: Friday, November 7
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: State Farm Arena
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network Southeast, TSN Sports
- Raptors: 4-4
- Hawks record: 4-4
Raptors vs. Hawks Injury Reports
Raptors Injury Report
- Chucky Hepburn
- A.J. Lawson – out
- Alijah Martin – out
- Jonathan Mogbo– out
Hawks Injury Report
- Trae Young – out
- Jacob Toppin – out
- Nikola Djurisic – out
- Eli John Ndiaye – out
Raptors vs. Hawks Best NBA Prop Bets
Raptors Best NBA Prop Bet
- Scottie Barnes to record 32+ points + assists + rebounds (-106)
Barnes is pacing Toronto with a team-high 15.9 shot attempts per game while shooting 51.2 percent from the field and 48.6 percent from long range. He remains the most versatile player of the Raptors trio of lanky wings and leads the team with 6.9 rebounds per game. Barnes notched 22 points, six rebounds and nine assists against the Hawks earlier this season and has recorded a double-double in two of his previous three contests. He can get the job done with another strong scoring night and has hit this total in his last four outings.
Raptors vs. Hawks Prediction and Pick
Atlanta has gone 3-1 since Young went down with a knee injury, but we’ve already seen how these two teams match up.
The Raptors dominated with physicality and outrebounded the Hawks by 20. The Raptors also outscored the Hawks in the paint 86-56. Their plethora of big wings can continue to force that issue.
Atlanta is bigger and better on defense with Nickeil Alexander-Walker starting at point guard while Jalen Johnson acts as the lead playmaker, but will likely lack its usual firepower on offense against what’s a borderline top-five scoring team this season.
Toronto on the moneyline looks like a strong play.
Pick: Raptors moneyline (+114 at DraftKings Sportsbook)
