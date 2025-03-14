Raptors vs. Jazz Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, March 14
The Toronto Raptors rested a bunch of players and still beat (and covered the spread against) the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night.
Now, Toronto has to go on the road against the tanking Utah Jazz, who were recently fined for violating the NBA’s player participation policy. So, there’s a chance both teams will look to have a few more of their rotation players active tonight.
Toronto has struggled on the road, winning just seven of 30 games, but can it knock off a Utah team that has the worst record in the West?
Here’s a look at the latest betting odds, my game prediction, and a few players to watch in the prop market on Friday night.
Raptors vs. Jazz Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Raptors +2.5 (-110)
- Jazz -2.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Raptors: +120
- Jazz: -142
Total
- 235 (Over -108/Under -112)
Raptors vs. Jazz How to Watch
- Date: Friday, March 14
- Time: 9:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Delta Center
- How to Watch (TV): Root Sports, TSN
- Raptors record: 23-43
- Jazz record: 15-51
Raptors vs. Jazz Injury Reports
Raptors Injury Report
- Ochai Agbaji – questionable
- Scottie Barnes – questionable
- Ulrich Chomche – out
- Gradey Dick – out
- Brandon Ingram – out
- Jonathan Mogbo – out
- Jako Poeltl – out
- Jared Rhoden – out
- Ja’Kobe Walter – out
Jazz Injury Report
- John Collins – out
- Keyonte George – out
- Elijah Harkless – out
- Taylor Hendricks – out
- Micah Potter – out
- Oscar Tshiebwe – out
Raptors vs. Jazz Best NBA Prop Bets
Raptors Best NBA Prop Bet
- RJ Barrett OVER 19.5 Points (-110)
The Raptors have either been sitting or cutting down on the minutes for their starters, but it hasn't stopped RJ Barrett from putting together some big games.
The former lottery pick has scored 20 or more points in seven of his last 10 games, averaging 21.5 points per game while shooting 48.1 percent from the field and 40.7 percent from 3 over that stretch.
He’s also taking over 16 shots per game during those 10 games, giving him a solid floor to reach this number. Even in a limited role, Barrett – who is averaging 21.6 points per game for the season – should be in the mix for another 20-point game tonight.
Raptors vs. Jazz Prediction and Pick
This is just the second time this season the Jazz have been favored at home (they’re 0-1 against the spread), and I can’t get behind them in this matchup after seeing the injury reports.
While Utah is expected to play a good chunk of its rotation players, so are the Raptors, with Barrett and Immanuel Quickley available for this game.
When two tanking teams face off, it’s really hard to determine which squad to trust in the betting market. However, taking the points with a Toronto team that is 16-13 against the spread as a road underdog seems like the safe play.
Over their last 10 games, the Raptors have a net rating of 2.5 points per 100 possessions better than the Jazz.
Pick: Raptors +2.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
