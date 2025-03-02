Raptors vs. Magic Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, March 2
The Orlando Magic are looking to snap a two-game losing streak on Sunday when they take on the Toronto Raptors in Orlando.
Oddsmakers have the Magic favored in this game, as the Raptors have struggled as of late, losing eight of their last 10 games. In addition to that, Toronto is one of the worst road teams in the league in the 2024-25 season, going just 5-23 straight up.
While the Magic are favored by 7.5 points, they still won’t have guard Jalen Suggs – a major blow since the young guard is one of their best players. Without Suggs, the Magic are just 9-17, but they are 20-15 in the games he’s played in.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market, and my prediction for Sunday’s contest.
Raptors vs. Magic Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Raptors +7.5 (-110)
- Magic -7.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Raptors: +235
- Magic: -290
Total
- 208.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Raptors vs. Magic How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, March 2
- Time: 6:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Kia Center
- How to Watch (TV): TSN, Bally Sports Florida
- Raptors record: 18-42
- Magic record: 29-32
Raptors vs. Magic Injury Reports
Raptors Injury Report
- Brandon Ingram – out
- Ochai Agbaji – out
- Jamison Battle – out
- Ulrich Chomche – out
- Garrett Temple – out
Magic Injury Report
- Jalen Suggs – out
- Moritz Wagner – out
- Ethan Thompson – out
- Mac McClung – out
Raptors vs. Magic Best NBA Prop Bets
Toronto Raptors Best NBA Prop Bet
- Immanuel Quickley OVER 17.5 Points (-105)
While he hasn’t been particularly efficient as of late, Immanuel Quickley has 18 or more points in six of his last eight games.
Over that eight-game stretch, IQ is attempting 14.6 shots per game and shooting 38.7 percent from beyond the arc. While he’s shooting under 44 percent from the field during that stretch, the usage for Quickley is too high to fade him at this number on Sunday.
Orlando Magic Best NBA Prop Bet
- Franz Wagner OVER 9.5 Rebounds and Assists (-120)
I’m going to take a shot on Wagner in this prop market, as he’s averaging 5.6 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game in the 2024-25 season.
Wagner has cleared this line in four games since the trade deadline, and he’s been averaging 5.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game since returning from his oblique injury. While those are down from his season average, he’s still had at least nine rebounds or assists in seven of his last eight matchups, so he should be in the mix for this number on Sunday.
Raptors vs. Magic Prediction and Pick
Over their last 10 games, the Raptors and Magic have been two of the worst offenses in the NBA, ranking 28th (Toronto) and 25th (Orlando) in offensive rating.
All season long, the Magic have been one of the better scoring defenses in the league, and they also have struggled to put the ball in the basket, ranking in the bottom five in the league in offensive rating and effective field goal percentage.
As a result, the UNDER is 38-23 in Orlando’s 61 games.
I’m expecting yet another low-scoring game on Sunday, as the Raptors have scored less than 110 points in seven of their last 10 games and are 28th in effective field goal percentage over that stretch.
Orlando, which loves to play at a slow pace, should turn this game into a half-court battle on Sunday. I expect both teams to struggle to crack 100 points as a result.
Pick: UNDER 208.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
