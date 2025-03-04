Raptors vs. Magic Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, March 4
For the second straight game, the Toronto Raptors will take on the Orlando Magic.
Toronto got the best of the Magic on Sunday evening, a new low for an Orlando team that is terrible on the offensive end of the floor. The Magic are 28th in the league in offensive rating, and things may be worse to close the season than expected now that Jalen Suggs (knee) is out indefinitely and expected to have surgery.
The Raptors have been one of the worst teams in the NBA over their last 10 games in terms of net rating, but they won as 7.5-point underdogs on Sunday. Can they pull off yet another upset on Tuesday?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to target in the prop target and my prediction for this Eastern Conference battle.
Raptors vs. Magic Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Raptors +7 (-108)
- Magic -7 (-112)
Moneyline
- Raptors: +230
- Magic: -285
Total
- 208.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Raptors vs. Magic How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, March 4
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Kia Center
- How to Watch (TV): TSN, Bally Sports Florida
- Raptors record: 19-42
- Magic record: 29-33
Raptors vs. Magic Injury Reports
Raptors Injury Report
- Brandon Ingram – out
- Ochai Agbaji – out
- Jamison Battle – out
- Gradey Dick – out
- Ulrich Chomche – out
- Garrett Temple – out
Magic Injury Report
- Mac McClung – out
- Jalen Suggs – out
- Ethan Thompson – out
- Moritz Wagner – out
Raptors vs. Magic Best NBA Prop Bets
Toronto Raptors Best NBA Prop Bet
- Immanuel Quickley OVER 18.5 Points (-105)
Immanuel Quickley is coming off a 24-point game on 19 shots in the win over the Magic on Sunday, and he’s scored 19 or more points in six of his last nine games, averaging 19.9 points per game over that stretch.
Quickley has been banged up for most of this season, but it appears he’s starting to hit his stride over the last few weeks. In that nine-game stretch, Quickley is also taking 15.1 shots per game, giving him a terrific floor when it comes to scoring the ball.
Orlando Magic Best NBA Prop Bet
- Cole Anthony UNDER 11.5 Points (-115)
This season, Cole Anthony is averaging just 9.3 points per game, but he has been better when Jalen Suggs is out of the lineup, putting up 14.7 points per game across 25 contests.
However, I’m fading him tonight, as Anthony has played less than 30 minutes in four straight games, falling short of this prop line in each of them. The former first-round pick is shooting just 9-for-32 from the field over that stretch, and he’s attempted less than 10 shots in three of those four games.
Raptors vs. Magic Prediction and Pick
The Raptors pulled off the upset in Orlando on Sunday, and I think bettors should take the points with them set as sizable underdogs once again on Tuesday.
This season, the Raptors are 15-13 against the spread as road underdogs, and while the Magic are 14-8 against the spread when favored at home, they have not played like a dominant team as of late. Orlando has won just four of its last six games, and it ranks 19th in the NBA in net rating over that stretch.
The Magic have struggled to win big in games since they have the No. 28 offensive rating in the NBA, and Toronto should be able to at least hang around in this matchup. The Magic have been one of the best UNDER teams in the league, and I think a low-scoring game benefits the Raptors since they’re getting seven points.
Plus, Toronto have now won two of the three meetings between these teams this season, including one on the road.
Pick: Raptors +7 (-108 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.