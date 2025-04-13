Raptors vs. Spurs Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, April 13
Both the Toronto Raptors and San Antonio Spurs are eliminated from playoff contention, and they only have a few starters in action on Sunday afternoon.
The Raptors are sitting RJ Barrett, Gradey Dick, Jakob Poeltl and Immanuel Quickley on Sunday – among others – while the Spurs have ruled out Devin Vassell, Jeremy Sochan in addition to De’Aaron Fox and Victor Wembanyama (who have been done for the season with injuries).
Still, bettors can wager on this matchup on the season’s final day.
Here’s a look at the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for this clash between lottery-bound teams.
Raptors vs. Spurs Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Raptors +5.5 (-112)
- Spurs -5.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Raptors: +170
- Spurs: -205
Total
- 229 (Over -112/Under -108)
Raptors vs. Spurs How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, April 13
- Time: 3:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Frost Bank Center
- How to Watch (TV): TSN, FanDuel Sports Network Southwest
- Raptors record: 30-51
- Spurs record: 33-48
Raptors vs. Spurs Injury Reports
Raptors Injury Report
- RJ Barrett – out
- Ulrich Chomche – out
- Gradey Dick – out
- Jakob Poeltl – out
- Immanuel Quickley – out
- Jared Rhoden – out
- Ja’Kobe Walter – out
Spurs Injury Report
- De’Aaron Fox – out
- Riley Minix – out
- Victor Wembanyama – out
- Devin Vassell – out
- Jeremy Sochan – out
Raptors vs. Spurs Best NBA Prop Bets
Toronto Raptors Best NBA Prop Bet
- Scottie Barnes OVER 16.5 Points (-115)
Scottie Barnes played over 30 minutes – and took 25 shots – in his last game, clearing 16.5 points for the second straight contest.
I wouldn't be shocked to see Barnes put up a decent scoring game with the Raptors ruling out RJ Barrett, Gradey Dick, Jakob Poeltl and Immanuel Quickley on Sunday.
Raptors vs. Spurs Prediction and Pick
These end of season games are hard to predict with neither team having much motivation to win, but I’m going to back the Raptors as underdogs with Barnes in action.
Toronto is 21-16 against the spread as a road dog this season, and it ranks 12th in the NBA in net rating over its last 10 games.
With the Spurs sitting out Vassell and Sochan, they are going to lack proven scoring options after rookie guard Stephon Castle.
San Antonio is just 23rd in the NBA in net rating (-9.3) over its last 10 games.
Pick: Raptors +5.5 (-112 at DraftKings)
