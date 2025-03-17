Raptors vs. Suns Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, March 17
The Phoenix Suns keep squandering chances to make up ground for the No. 10 seed in the Western Conference, as they lost to the LeBron James-less Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday.
Now, Phoenix has a quick turnaround against a Toronto Raptors team that is tanking, but it also has the No. 1 defensive rating in the NBA over its last 10 games.
These teams are both playing the second night of a back-to-back, but the Raptors are pretty sizable underdogs in Phoenix.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, my favorite prop bet and my prediction for Monday’s contest.
Raptors vs. Suns Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Raptors +8.5 (-108)
- Suns -8.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Raptors: +300
- Suns: -380
Total
- 226.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Raptors vs. Suns How to Watch
- Date: Monday, March 17
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Footprint Center
- How to Watch (TV): TSN, Arizona’s Family Sports
- Raptors record: 24-44
- Suns record: 31-37
Raptors vs. Suns Injury Reports
Raptors Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Suns Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Raptors vs. Suns Best NBA Prop Bets
Phoenix Suns Best NBA Prop Bet
- Kevin Durant OVER 5.5 Rebounds (-130)
I’m buying Kevin Durant as a rebounder, as he’s averaging 7.5 rebounds per game this month across eight games.
Durant has over 5.5 boards in six of those eight games, and he should have an easy time on the glass against a tanking Toronto team that is just 18th in the NBA in opponent rebounds per game.
Raptors vs. Suns Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared my favorite bet for this game in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points:
The Phoenix Suns are coming off a loss to the Lakers on Sunday, and there are some concerning trends for them entering this matchup with Toronto:
Phoenix is 7-15-1 against the spread as a home favorite this season.
The Suns are 5-8-1 against the spread on the second night of a back-to-back this season.
Toronto is 18-13 against the spread as a road underdog this season.
The Raptors covered the spread in a loss to Portland on Sunday, and they’ve actually posted the best defensive rating in the NBA over their last 10 games. Meanwhile, Phoenix is one of the worst defensive teams in the NBA, and it keeps shooting itself in the foot when it has a chance to make up ground for the No. 10 seed in the West.
While I’m not totally sold on the Raptors pulling off the upset on the second night of a back-to-back, I do think that they can hang around in this matchup. Toronto has been resting some players over its last 10 games or so, but it is still 6-4 straight up in those matchups.
Pick: Raptors +8.5 (-108 at DraftKings)
