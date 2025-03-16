Raptors vs. Trail Blazers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, March 16
The Toronto Raptors have won three games in a row heading into Sunday’s matchup with the Portland Trail Blazers, and they’re just four games out of the No. 10 seed in the Eastern Conference.
Portland, on the other hand, has dropped five games in a row to fall back to No. 13 in the Western Conference.
Although both of these teams are likely bound for the lottery, the Raptors made a win-now move to acquire Brandon Ingram at the trade deadline, but he is yet to make his debut with the team due to an ankle injury.
Ingram, Gradey Dick and Immanuel Quickley (rest) are out on Sunday while RJ Barrett and Ochai Agbaji are questionable for the Raptors. Portland also has a few key players on the injury report, as Anfernee Simons and Robert Williams III are questionable and Jerami Grant is doubtful. Deandre Ayton (calf) remains out for the Blazers.
Raptors vs. Trail Blazers Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Raptors +6.5 (-105)
- Blazers -6.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Raptors: +200
- Blazers: -245
Total
- 227.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Raptors vs. Trail Blazers How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, March 16
- Time: 6:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Moda Center
- How to Watch (TV): BlazerVision, TSN
- Raptors record: 24-43
- Blazers record: 28-39
Raptors vs. Trail Blazers Injury Reports
Raptors Injury Report
- Ochai Agbaji – questionable
- RJ Barrett – questionable
- Ulrich Chomche – out
- Brandon Ingram – out
- Gradey Dick – out
- Jonathan Mogbo – questionable
- Jared Rhoden – out
- Immanuel Quickley – out
- Jamal Shead – out
- Ja’Kobe Walter – out
Blazers Injury Report
- Deandre Ayton – out
- Sidy Cissoko – out
- Jerami Grant – doubtful
- Anfernee Simons – questionable
- Jabari Walker – out
- Rayan Rupert – out
- Robert Williams III – questionable
Raptors vs. Trail Blazers Best NBA Prop Bets
Portland Trail Blazers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Deni Avdija UNDER 20.5 Points (-125)
Deni Avdija has some high-scoring games as of late (27 points against New York, 34 points against Golden State), but he’s still averaging just 15.3 points per game in the 2024-25 season.
Anfernee Simons (questionable) may miss this game, which would raise Avdija’s ceiling, but he still has just 11 games all season long (out of 61) where he’s scored 21 or more points. He could still have a good game and fall short of this number on Sunday.
Raptors vs. Trail Blazers Prediction and Pick
Over their last 10 games, the Raptors are 15th in the NBA in net rating, one spot ahead of this Portland team. The Blazers have played better since the year flipped to 2025, but they’ve come back to earth over the last few weeks with this losing streak.
The Raptors have struggled winning games on the road (8-23 straight up), but they are 17-13 against the spread as road dogs.
That bodes well for them – even with Quickley out – against a Portland team that is just 1-3 against the spread when favored at home and potentially down its top scorer in Simons.
The Blazers are just 20th in the NBA in offensive rating over their last 10 games, so I have a hard time laying such a big number with them against a frisky Raptors team. Don’t be shocked if Toronto keeps this game close on Sunday.
Pick: Raptors +6.5 (-105 at DraftKings)
