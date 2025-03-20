Raptors vs. Warriors Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, March 20
The Golden State Warriors are doing their best to avoid the play-in tournament as we head into the final stretch of the NBA season. They currently sit one game ahead of the Los Angeles Clippers for the No. 6 seed, largely due to an 8-2 run over their last 10 games.
Tonight, they'll host the Toronto Raptors who have nothing left to play for this season, outside of a better shot at the Cooper Flagg sweepstakes.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for tonight's game.
Raptors vs. Warriors Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
Spread
- Raptors +14.5 (-115)
- Warriors -14.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Raptors +650
- Warriors -1000
Total
- 224.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Raptors vs. Warriors How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, March 20
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Chase Center
- How to Watch (TV): NBCS-BA and TSN
- Raptors record: 24-45
- Warriors record: 40-29
Raptors vs. Warriors Injury Reports
Raptors Injury Report
- Ja'Kobe Walter, G - OUT
- RJ Barrett, SG - Out
- Jared Rhoden, G - Game Time Decision
- Brandon Ingram, SF - Out
- Gradey Dick, G - Out
Warriors Injury Report
- Gary Payton II, SG - Game Time Decision
Raptors vs. Warriors Best Prop Bet
- Steph Curry UNDER 4.5 Three-Pointers Made (-110) via BetMGM
It may seem crazy to take the UNDER on a Steph Curry three-point shot prop, but I think it's warranted in this spot. One of the few things the Raptors have done well this season is defend the perimeter. They rank 10th in the NBA in opponent three-point field goal percentage, allowing teams to shoot just 35.3% from beyond the arc. On top of that, only 34.8% of the points scored against Toronto comes from three-point land, the eighth lowest mark in the league. Bet on them to keep Curry in check tonight.
Raptors vs. Warriors Prediction and Pick
Believe it or not, I think the lowly Raptors can do enough to cover this double-digit spread. As I noted in my favorite player prop above, one of the few things the Raptors do well is defend the perimeter. Tonight, they face a Warriors team who gets 40.4% of their points from three-point shots, the second highest rate in the NBA.
As a whole, this Warriors team isn't that much better of a shooting team than the Raptors than you might expect. Golden State is 21st in the NBA in effective field goal percentage this season, only two spots above Toronto that ranks 23rd.
The Warriors should certainly win this game, but I think the Raptors will make this game closer than people may expect.
Pick: Raptors +14.5 (-115) via BetMGM
As a new BetMGM user, you can now claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets when you create an account using BetMGM bonus code SI1500, deposit at least $10, and place a real money wager. If you lose your bet, BetMGM will return your entire stake as bonus bets.
