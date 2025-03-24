Raptors vs. Wizards Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, March 24
Both the Washington Wizards and Toronto Raptors have lost four games in a row heading into Monday night’s matchup in Washington, D.C.
These two teams are tanking, but the Raptors may have already won too many games (24) to allow them to land in the top three in the 2025 NBA Draft.
However, Toronto was blown out by the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday, scoring just 89 points, after deciding to sit multiple starters for rest purposes. With the Raptors playing the second night of a back-to-back on Monday, I wouldn’t be shocked to see that happen again.
Here’s a look at the odds, players to watch in the prop market, and my prediction for this Eastern Conference battle.
Raptors vs. Wizards Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Raptors +1.5 (-110)
- Wizards -1.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Raptors: +102
- Wizards: -122
Total
- 228 (Over -110/Under -110)
Raptors vs. Wizards How to Watch
- Date: Monday, March 24
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Capital One Arena
- How to Watch (TV): TSN, MNMT
- Raptors record: 24-47
- Wizards record: 15-55
Raptors vs. Wizards Injury Reports
Raptors Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Wizards Injury Report
- Saddiq Bey – out
- Corey Kispert – out
- Malcolm Brogdon – out
- Bilal Coulibaly – out
Raptors vs. Wizards Best NBA Prop Bets
Washington Wizards Best NBA Prop Bet
- Jordan Poole OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-154)
Jordan Poole’s scoring has been a bit down as of late, but he’s still made three or more shots from beyond the arc in nine of his last 12 games.
Over that 12-game stretch, Poole is attempting 8.5 3-pointers per game and shooting an impressive 39.2 percent from beyond the arc. Toronto allowed Poole to hit seven shots from deep in a game earlier this month.
Raptors vs. Wizards Prediction and Pick
These teams have played twice already this month with the Wizards winning by one point and the Raptors winning by 15.
While both teams have been sitting veterans down the stretch of the season, the Raptors have done it more often than Washington, which is expected to have Marcus Smart and Khris Middleton in action tonight.
The Raptors are 19-14 against the spread as road underdogs (Washington is 0-1 as a home favorite), but I can’t back this Toronto team after Sunday’s performance. The Raptors struggled to score the ball all game, and there’s a chance they’ll sit RJ Barrett and Scottie Barnes on Monday since they played last night.
If that’s the case, Washington may actually have the talent advantage in this matchup.
Over their last five games, the Raptors have the fourth-worst net rating in the NBA. If they continue to embrace this tank – and I think they will – I like Washington to win at home.
Pick: Wizards Moneyline (-122 at DraftKings)
