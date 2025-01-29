Raptors vs. Wizards Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Jan. 29
Two Eastern Conference teams that are likely to end up in the lottery face off on Wednesday night in Washington, D.C.
The Washington Wizards – losers of 14 straight – are aiming to snap their losing streak against the Toronto Raptors, who have won four games in a row and now sit in the No. 12 spot in the Eastern Conference.
While the Raptors are just 14-32 on the season, they are just 5.5 games back of the final play-in tournament spot in the Eastern Conference – making it possible that they could sneak in if the Chicago Bulls continue to collapse.
The Raptors have dealt with a lot of injuries this season, but they’ve been far more competitive when Scottie Barnes is in the lineup, going 12-21 straight up.
Meanwhile, Washington has the worst record in the NBA with just six wins, and it’s lost 18 of 23 games at home.
Here’s a breakdown of this matchup, including the latest odds, players to bet in the prop market and my prediction.
Raptors vs. Wizards Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Raptors -6.5 (-112)
- Wizards +6.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Raptors: -265
- Wizards: +215
Total
- 230.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Raptors vs. Wizards How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Jan. 29
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Capital One Arena
- How to Watch (TV): MNMT, TSN
- Raptors record: 14-32
- Wizards record: 6-39
Raptors vs. Wizards Injury Reports
Raptors Injury Report
- Jamison Battle – out
- Ulrich Chomche – out
- Gradey Dick – questionable
- AJ Lawson – out
- Jonathan Mogbo – out
- Kelly Olynyk – questionable
- Immanuel Quickley – out
Wizards Injury Report
- Marvin Bagley III – out
- Malcolm Brogdon – out
- Alexandre Sarr – questionable
- Saddiq Bey – out
Raptors vs. Wizards Best NBA Prop Bets
Toronto Raptors Best NBA Prop Bet
- Jakob Poeltl OVER 10.5 Rebounds (-130)
This is a dream matchup for Jakob Poeltl, as the Raptors big man is averaging 10.4 rebounds per game and now faces the worst rebounding team in the NBA.
Washington is dead last in rebounding percentage and is allowing an NBA-worst 49.0 opponent rebounds per game. Poeltl, who has 11 or more boards 18 times in 41 games this season, should have a big game on the glass tonight.
Washington Wizards Best NBA Prop Bet
- Alexandre Sarr UNDER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-166)
Wizards rookie Alexandre Sarr is questionable for this game with an ankle injury, and I’m not buying him as a 3-point shooter. Sarr is shooting just 30.7 percent from 3 on the season, and he’s failed to clear this line in over half of his games.
On top of that, Sarr is attempting just 4.6 shots from deep per game – so there isn’t a ton of volume for him to go OVER this prop.
Raptors vs. Wizards Prediction and Pick
The Raptors are just 3-19 overall on the road this season, but they’ve won each of their last two road games (and six of 10 games overall). Toronto is playing its best basketball of the season, and it hasn’t just benefited from some easy games.
The Raptors rank 13th in the NBA in net rating over this 10-game stretch (+2.1) while Washington has a dastardly -19.4 net rating over its last 10 games.
The Wizards are not interested in winning this season – they’ve prioritized the development of young players since the start of the season – and they’ve gone just 10-12 against the spread as a home underdog, posting an average scoring margin of -12.5 points per game in those contests.
Overall, the Wizards are last in the NBA in: net rating, defensive rating, offensive rating and rebounding percentage.
With Toronto starting to turn things around, I have no choice but to lay the points here. Washington is just 6-10 against the spread when set as an underdog of less than 10 points, and it’s covered just five times on this 14-game losing streak.
Pick: Raptors -6.5 (-112)
