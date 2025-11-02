Is Rashid Shaheed Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Saints vs. Rams)
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Los Angeles Rams due to a hip injury.
However, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Shaheed is expected to play in Week 9.
That's a nice boost for a Saints offense that will be starting rookie quarterback Tyler Shough for the first time in the 2025 season on Sunday. Shough takes over for Spencer Rattler, who did not play poorly but led the Saints to just a 1-7 record in the first eight weeks.
This season, Shaheed has 39 catches on 57 targets for 431 yards and two scores. He's the No. 2 option to Chris Olave in this offense, and he is also one of the best deep threats in the league.
Here's a look at how to bet on Shaheed in the prop market in this Week 9 matchup.
Best Rashid Shaheed Prop Bet for Week 9 vs. Rams
Rashid Shaheed Longest Reception OVER 18.5 Yards (-120)
I'm going to take a shot on Shaheed to reel in a long pass on Sunday with the Saints showing a new look with Shough under center.
This season, Shaheed has long catches 39 and 87 yards in two of his games, and he has multiple games with catches for 15 or more yards, including two games with 17-yard grabs.
This prop is certainly in play for the speedster just about every time he catches the ball, as he's the best deep-ball threat on the Saints. Since Shough may be shaky against a tough defense, I don't mind taking Shaheed to hit a deep ball on Sunday rather than betting his receptions or receiving yards props.
