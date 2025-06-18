Ravens Odds for 2025 Season Remain Steady Following Jaire Alexander Signing
NFL news was made today when it was announced that the Baltimore Ravens have signed cornerback, Jaire Alexander, to their already stacked defense.
Alexander, when healthy, has been an all-pro cornerback in his career. He was named to the second team All-Pro in his two most recent healthy seasons in both 2020 and 2022. Unfortunately, the dig against him has been his inability to stay on the field. He has been healthy for just seven games in each of the past two seasons.
If he's able to stay healthy for the Ravens, he's going to do nothing but boost an already strong Baltimore defense. Even if that's the case, the Ravens' odds for the upcoming season remain unchanged.
Ravens Odds for 2025 NFL Season
- Win Super Bowl: +700
- Win AFC: +350
- Win AFC North: -145
- To Make Playoffs: -500
- Win Projection: 11.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
The Ravens are the co-favorites to win the Super Bowl, alongside the Buffalo Bills, at +700, which is an implied probability of 12.5%. Whether Alexander remains healthy this season or not, expect the Ravens to once again be contenders in 2025.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
