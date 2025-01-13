Ravens vs. Bills Odds See Massive Swing In Less Than 24 Hours
It didn’t take long for oddsmakers to flip the odds in the most highly-anticipated NFL playoff game of the Divisional round, Bills vs Ravens.
Buffalo, which is hosting Baltimore, opened as a 1.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook after beating the Broncos 31-7 on Sunday. Now, less than 24 hours after securing that impressive win, the Bills are 1.5-point underdogs.
That 3-point swing in the Ravens’ favor is rare this quickly, especially for a visiting team in the postseason, but showcases the amount of respect they have earned during their torrid finish to the season.
Bills vs Ravens Opening Odds
- Bills -1.5
- Ravens +1.5
Bills vs Ravens Current Odds
- Bills +1.5
- Ravens -1.5
The most interesting note on this line flip is home teams in the NFL are usually given a 3-point advantage just because they’re playing at home. That suggests if this game was on a neutral field, the Ravens would be -4.5-point favorites. There are justifiable reasons why.
The Ravens finished the regular season on a four-game winning stream, outsourcing the Giants, Steelers, Texans and Browns by a combined score of 135-43. Then they dismantled the Steelers again, 28-14, in the Wild Card game.
Baltimore's defense hasn’t allowed more than 17 points during this win streak and their offense has scored at least four TDs in each game behind the outstanding play of MVP front-runner Lamar Jackson. Coupled with Derrick Henry, they have the most dangerous run attack in the league currently.
The Bills’ offense had been just as impressive, scoring 30 or more points in nine of their last 10 games, excluding the season-finale against New England when they rested their key players for most of the game. In their playoff game against the Broncos, they scored on all but two drives. Josh Allen is the other contender for MVP and is the primary reason the Bills offense is so tough to stop.
The difference is on defense. The Bills gave up 40-plus points against the Rams and Lions in Week 14 and 15, respectively. They also gave up 35 to the Ravens in a loss earlier this season. They shut down the Broncos and rookie quarterback Bo Nix in the Wild Card, but they’re susceptible against top-flight offenses.
As mentioned, the Ravens beat the Bills 35-10 in Week 4 of this season and are 3-0 against the Bills with Jackson under center in the regular season. The Bills beat the Ravens in the 2020 playoffs 17-3. That’s the only playoff matchup between Jackson and Allen.
The NFL set this as the last game of the divisional round with the start at 6:30 PM ET.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.