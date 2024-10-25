Ravens vs. Browns Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 8 (Baltimore Should Roll)
There isn’t a hotter team in the NFL than the Baltimore Ravens, who lead the league in yards per play and are third in points scored entering their Week 8 matchup with the Cleveland Browns.
Baltimore has won five games in a row, riding the elite duo of Derrick Henry and Lamar Jackson (the favorite to win the NFL MVP) to move to the top spot in the AFC North.
Meanwhile, Cleveland lost quarterback Deshaun Watson for the season in Week 7 due to a ruptured Achilles and will turn to veteran quarterback Jameis Winston in Week 8.
Can Cleveland pull off an upset as a home underdog? Oddsmakers aren’t expecting it.
Using the latest odds and analysis, let’s predict the final score for this AFC North clash in Week 8.
Ravens vs. Browns Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Ravens -8.5 (-108)
- Browns +8.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Ravens: -425
- Browns: +330
Total
- 44.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Baltimore is a massive favorite in this game, and it’s won five straight games to take the top spot in the AFC North.
The Browns (1-6) are just 2-5 against the spread this season while Baltimore is 4-2-1. However, this spread has moved from Browns +11.5 to +8.5 since it was revealed that Winston was starting. Does that give the Browns a real chance in Week 8?
Ravens vs. Browns Final Score Prediction
NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan bet the Browns at +11.5 on Monday in his Road to 272 column, sharing that any quarterback on the Browns would be an upgrade over Watson:
Think whatever you will about the Deshaun Watson injury, but if Jameis Winston starts at quarterback it's going to be a big upgrade for Cleveland in Week 8. Deshaun Watson ranked dead last amongst all starting quarterbacks in adjusted EPA per play, it'd be hard for his replacement to be just as bad.
While I don’t disagree that Watson has been horrible in the 2024 season, I am not sold on the Browns keeping up offensively with this Ravens team that has scored 28 or more points in every game on this five-game winning streak, clearing 40 points on multiple occasions.
Winston may end up being an upgrade over Watson, but he’s been extremely turnover-prone in his career, and this Ravens offense has been capitalizing on just about everything over this five-game winning streak.
I simply can’t bet on the 1-6 Browns to cover the spread after missing out on the best number (+11.5) early in the week.
Final Score Prediction: Ravens 34, Browns 20
