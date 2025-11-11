Ravens vs. Browns Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 11
The Baltimore Ravens got off to a disastrous start to the 2025 NFL season, but have won three straight games after their Week 7 BYE. They're in a great spot to rack up a fourth straight win in week 11 when they take on the 2-7 Cleveland Browns in an AFC North clash.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this divisional matchup.
Ravens vs. Browns Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Ravens -8.5 (-108)
- Browns +8.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Ravens -460
- Browns +340
Total
- OVER 40.5 (-110)
- UNDER 40.5 (-110)
Ravens vs. Browns How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, November 16
- Game Time: 4:25 pm ET
- Venue: Huntington Bank Field
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Ravens Record: 4-5
- Browns Record: 2-7
Ravens vs. Browns Betting Trends
- The OVER is 7-3 in the Ravens' last 10 games
- Ravens are 8-4 ATS in their last 12 games vs. Browns
- The OVER is 11-4 in the Ravens' last 15 road games
- Ravens are 13-4 ATS in their last 17 games played in Cleveland
- Browns are 1-5 ATS in their last six games
- Browns are 1-11 straight up in their last 12 games vs. AFC opponents
- Browns are 1-4 ATS in their last five games played vs. AFC North opponents
Ravens vs. Browns Injury Reports
Ravens Injury Report
- Jay Higgins IV, LB - Out
- Marlon Humphrey, CB - Questionable
- Rashod Bateman, WR - Questionable
- Broderick Washington Jr., - IR
- Tavius Robinson, LB - IR
Browns Injury Report
- Cornelius Lucas, OT - Questionable
- Isaiah Bond, WR - Questionable
- Alex Wright, DE - Questionable
- Deshaun Watson, QB - PUP-R
- DeAndre Carter, WR - IR
Ravens vs. Browns Key Player to Watch
- Lamar Jackson, QB - Baltimore Ravens
Despite missing three games this season, Lamar Jackson has put up MVP-esque numbers. He has completed 70.1% of passes for 1,249 yards, 15 touchdowns, and just one interception while also gaining 216 yards on the ground. Make no mistake about it, Jackson is going to lead this team to another AFC North title.
Ravens vs. Browns Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I broke down why I'm laying the points with the Ravens on Sunday:
This Ravens team has been a completely different unit since their Week 7 BYE. Since Week 8, they're now 10th in EPA, ninth in success rate, sixth in opponent EPA, and ninth in opponent success rate. They still have some work to do if they want to return to the elite form we expected from them heading into the season, but they're certainly trending in the right direction.
Meanwhile, the Browns' offense has been the worst in the NFL, and I have no faith in them being able to score against any competent defense the league has to offer. The Browns are averaging the fewest yards per play at 4.1, while also ranking 30th in EPA per play and 32nd in success rate. Their defense, as we've seen, can't carry them to wins by itself, especially against a hot Ravens team.
I'll back Baltimore to win and cover.
Pick: Ravens -8.5 (-108) via Caesars
Claim 20 100% profit boosts when you register with Caesars Sportsbook using code ‘SICZR20X’. This Caesars Sportsbook promo allows you to double your winnings on 20 bets after depositing $10 and placing a $1 wager.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!