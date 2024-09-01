Ravens vs. Chiefs Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 1 (Trust the Champs?)
Week 1 of the 2024 NFL regular season kicks off on Thursday night with the Baltimore Ravens hitting the road to take on the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.
Kansas City lost its season opener in 2023 to the Detroit Lions, but star tight end Travis Kelce did not play in that game due to an injury.
Now, the Chiefs are looking to start their quest for a three-peat with a bang against a tough Baltimore squad that finished with the best record in the AFC last season.
The Ravens added Derrick Henry to their backfield this offseason, giving Lamar Jackson another playmaker to rely on in this offense. Meanwhile, the Chiefs lost star corner L’Jarius Sneed, but they did bring back Chris Jones after having one of the better defensive units in the NFL in 2023.
Oddsmakers are giving the Chiefs an edge in this game at home, but should we lay the points with the defending champs?
Here’s a look at the odds, betting trends, players to watch and much more for Patrick Mahomes vs. Lamar Jackson in NFL Week 1.
Ravens vs. Chiefs Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Ravens +3 (-118)
- Chiefs -3 (-102)
Moneyline
- Ravens: +124
- Chiefs: -148
Total
- 46.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Ravens vs. Chiefs How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Sept. 5
- Time: 8:20 p.m. EST
- Venue: Arrowhead Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): NBC
- Ravens record: 0-0
- Chiefs record: 0-0
Ravens vs. Chiefs Betting Trends
- The Chiefs failed to cover – and lost outright – in Week 1 last season.
- Kansas City was 13-7-1 against the spread in 2023.
- The Chiefs were 5-4 against the spread as home favorites in 2023.
- Baltimore was 12-7 against the spread in the 2023 season.
- The Ravens were 2-0 ATS as road underdogs last season.
- The UNDER went 10-8-1 in the Ravens’ games last season.
- The UNDER went 14-7 in the Chiefs’ games last season.
Ravens vs. Chiefs Injury Reports
Ravens Injury Report
- Keaton Mitchell – out (PUP)
- Rasheen Ali – questionable
- Tyler Linderbaum – questionable
Chiefs Injury Report
- Marquise Brown – doubtful
- BJ Thompson – out
- Charles Omenihu – out (PUP)
Ravens vs. Chiefs Key Players to Watch
Baltimore Ravens
Derrick Henry: The newest addition to the Baltimore offense, Henry should bring a massive power punch in the backfield next to Lamar Jackson. The four-time Pro Bowler finished with 1,167 rushing yards and 12 scores last season for Tennessee. He could have an even bigger season in a talented Baltimore offense. He’s a sneaky pick in any rushing prop since the Chiefs did allow 4.5 yards per carry in 2023.
Kansas City Chiefs
Xavier Worthy: The rookie receiver could have a big role right away in Kansas City with Marquise Brown (shoulder) expected to miss Week 1. Worthy showed flashes of his speed and playmaking ability in the preseason. Oddsmakers have him set at 44.5 receiving yards in his NFL debut.
Ravens vs. Chiefs Prediction and Pick
Mahomes enters this game with a 3-1 regular season record against the Ravens, but he did lose to Jackson and company in the 2021 season.
Baltimore’s offense should be even tougher to stop in 2024 now that Henry is in the fold, and there are a few questions about this Kansas City secondary now that Sneed is no longer with the franchise.
Still, I have a hard time fading the Chiefs at home – despite their 5-4 record straight up and against the spread there last season.
Kansas City still is loaded with offensive talent, and having a healthy Kelce in Week 1 should go a long way for this offense.
I don’t love laying the points here given the Ravens’ success as underdogs with Jackson at quarterback, but I do think the defending champs are the side to back here.
Baltimore lost a key defensive player in Patrick Queen this offseason, and star safety Kyle Hamilton has been banged up this offseason. In what should be a close matchup, I’ll ride with the home team in Week 1.
Pick: Chiefs Moneyline (-148)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.