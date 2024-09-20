Ravens vs. Cowboys Score Prediction for NFL Week 3 (Baltimore Will Avoid a 0-3 Start)
The Baltimore Ravens are one of the most surprising 0-2 teams in the NFL heading into the third week of action. They narrowly lost in heartbreaking on opening night against the Kansas City Chiefs and then were upset by the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2.
Now, they head to Dallas to take on the Cowboys, desperate to to get their first win of the season. Meanwhile, the Cowboys will do their best to bounce back from an embarrassing defeat at the hands of the New Orleans Saints in Week 2.
Let's take a look at the latest odds for this game and then I'll do my best to predict the final score of this showdown between two playoff teams from a year ago.
Ravens vs. Cowboys Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Ravens -1.5 (-102)
- Cowboys +1.5 (-120)
Moneyline
- Ravens: -112
- Cowboys: -106
Total
- 47.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
The odds for this game have fluctuated slightly since they opened last Sunday night. The Ravens originally opened as 1.5-point favorites. The spread moved down half a point to Ravens -1, but has since moved back up to Ravens -1.5.
The total has moved down 1.5 points, opening at 49 but settling at 47.5 heading into the weekend.
Ravens vs. Cowboys Prediction and Pick
I wrote in this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets" that I like the Ravens to get their first win of the season on Sunday:
The Ravens have some questions in their secondary, but I'm not ready to push the panic button for Baltimore quite yet. They're 11th in the NFL in Net Yards per Play at +0.5, well above the Cowboys who are -0.4 despite having a win on their record.
The Cowboys have had issues stopping the run the past number of seasons and it seems to be a cause for concern for them again in 2024. Through the first two weeks, they're 23rd in opponent yards per carry, giving up 4.9 yards per rush. A game against the high-powered rushing offense of the Ravens is bad news for the Dallas defense.
I'll take Baltimore to get in the win and cover on Sunday.
When it comes to the total in this game, I think we're going to see it go over the set total of 47.5 I have concerns surrounding the Ravens' defense, specifically its secondary that has allowed 7.8 yards per pass attempt through the first two games. That could set up for the Cowboys' to do some damage through the air.
Considering the weakness of the Cowboys' defense is their inability to stop the run, the Ravens offense will also have a chance to score points early and often. I think the Ravens win this one in a shootout in a game between two defenses that have some holes to address as the season progresses.
Final score prediction: Ravens 31, Cowboys 28
