Ravens vs. Dolphins Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Thursday Night Football in NFL Week 9
A high-scoring affair could be on the way on Thursday night, as two of the worst defenses in the NFL – the Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins – face off in primetime.
These teams have both hit the OVER in the majority of their games this season, and I predicted that these teams would hit the OVER in our betting preview at SI earlier this week.
So, that means this is a great game to bet on some players to find the end zone!
There are several stars to consider on Thursday, including Derrick Henry, Jaylen Waddle, Lamar Jackson (in his return to the lineup) and a whole bunch of pass catchers on the Baltimore side.
Here’s a look at three players to consider to find the end zone in Week 9.
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Ravens vs. Dolphins
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Lamar Jackson Anytime TD (+165)
- Jaylen Waddle Anytime TD (+140)
- DeAndre Hopkins Anytime TD (+550)
Lamar Jackson Anytime TD (+165)
No team in the NFL has allowed more rushing touchdowns (four) to quarterbacks this season than the Dolphins.
That sets up well for Jackson, who has carried the ball 21 times for 166 yards and a score in his four games. Jackson should be able to take advantage of this Miami defense that has allowed 10 rushing scores in 2025 (tied for the second-most in the NFL) while also giving up 180 rushing yards on just 38 attempts to quarterbacks.
If Jackson is truly healthy, the Ravens should look to get him involved in the read option game with Derrick Henry. He’s set at a pretty favorable price to score against one of the league’s worst defenses.
Jaylen Waddle Anytime TD (+140)
Dolphins wideout Jaylen Waddle has found the end zone in half of his eight games this season, including Week 8 against the Atlanta Falcons.
Waddle finished with five catches for 99 yards in that game, and he has 95 or more receiving yards in three of his last four contests.
This is a great matchup against a Baltimore defense that has allowed 14 passing touchdowns in seven games and ranks 28th in the NFL in EPA/Pass.
With Tyreek Hill done for the season and Darren Waller on IR, Waddle is the clear-cut No. 1 option in the passing game. He’s a great bet at +140 to score after Tua Tagovailoa found something with four touchdown passes in Week 8.
DeAndre Hopkins Anytime TD (+550)
If you’re looking for a long shot pick, DeAndre Hopkins is worth a look with Jackson back under center.
Hopkins has just 10 catches all season, but four of them (and two scores) came in the first two weeks of the season with Lamar at quarterback. In fact, in Jackson’s four starts, Hopkins has seven targets and 112 receiving yards.
He’s a red-zone threat for this Ravens offense, and Miami has given up 11 passing touchdowns this season while ranking 29th in the NFL in EPA/Pass. Hopkins is worth a look at this price to score for the third time in 2025.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Register with DraftKings today and get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass if you win your first bet. Claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer by making a $5 deposit, applying your bonus token, and winning your first $5 wager.