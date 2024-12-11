Ravens vs. Giants Odds See Major Shift Following Drew Lock-Tommy DeVito Injury Update
The New York Giants are making a change at quarterback in Week 15, as Tommy DeVito will start for Drew Lock, who is currently in a walking boot due to a heel injury.
DeVito made the first start for the Giants following the team's release of Daniel Jones, leading them to just seven points in a blowout loss to Tampa Bay.
He then dealt with an injury that thrust Lock into the starting role for two games -- losses to Dallas and New Orleans. Now, with DeVito set to return as the starter, oddsmakers are anything but sold on the Giants against Baltimore.
New York was a 14.5-point underdog before Brian Daboll's announcement, but it has moved to a 16-point dog in Week 15 with DeVito set to start.
Ravens vs. Giants Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Ravens -16 (-108)
- Giants -16 (-112)
Moneyline
- Ravens: -1200
- Giants: +750
Total
- 42.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
DeVito and the Giants lost 30-7 in his lone start this season, and Baltimore has the best offense (in terms of yards per play) in the NFL this season, so Week 15 could be another lopsided matchup.
The Ravens are far and away the biggest favorite in the odds this week, and New York enters this game just 4-9 against the spread overall. Meanwhile, the Ravens are 4-2 against the spread as road favorites this season and 10-9 against the spread out of a bye week since 2008 (when John Harbaugh took over as the franchise's head coach).
