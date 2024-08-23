Ravens vs. Packers Predictions, Odds, Key Players to Watch for NFL Preseason Week 3
The Baltimore Ravens and Green Bay Packers will face each other in the final exhibition game of their preseason schedules on Sunday afternoon at Lambeau Field.
The Ravens, who have been the best preseason team for decades, is just 1-1 in 2024 ahead of Saturday's showdown. The Packers are also at 1-1, beating the Cleveland Browns but losing to the Denver Broncos.
Let's dive into the odds for this interconference exhibition showdown.
Ravens vs. Packers Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Ravens +2.5 (-105)
- Packers -2.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Ravens +165
- Packers -145
Total
- OVER 35.5 (-115)
- UNDER 35.5 (-105)
Ravens vs. Packers How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Aug. 24
- Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Lambeau Field
- How to Watch (TV): NFL Network
- Ravens preseason record: 1-1
- Packers preseason record: 1-1
Ravens vs. Packers Betting Trends
- John Harbaugh is 45-15 straight up and 40-20 against the spread in the preseason in his career
- Matt LaFleur is 6-9 SU and ATS in the preseason in his career
Ravens vs. Packers Key Players to Watch
Batlimore Ravens
Rasheen Ali: If the Ravens' fifth-round pick wants to make the final 53-man roster, he'll need to make a big impression on Saturday. So far in the preseason, the Marshall running back has recorded only 26 yards on 10 carries while adding in a single receptions for four yards.
Green Bay Packers
Sean Clifford and Michael Pratt: As will be the case for many teams in the final week of the preseason, the backup quarterback position for the Packers will be up for grabs on Saturday. Sean Clifford and Michael Pratt will battle it out to be Jordan Love's backup. Packers fans will hope that no matter which of the two players earns the spot, they won't have to see them in the regular season any more than the occasional kneel-down.
Ravens vs. Packers Prediction and Pick
The Baltimore Ravens are usually an auto-bet in the preseason, but John Harbaugh's squad has been 0-2 against the spread in 2024. With that being said, I'm not yet ready to throw in the towel. Harbaugh is still 45-15 straight up and 40-20 against the spread as head coach in the preseason throughout his career.
Now that the Ravens are underdogs in their preseason finale, I think he rights the ship and covers the first time in the preseason this year.
Backups will play the majority of the game for both teams, so why not back the head coach who has a long record of winning these exhibition games?
Pick: Ravens +2.5
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.