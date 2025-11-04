Ravens vs. Vikings Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 10
The Baltimore Ravens got off to a disappointing start this season but have now won their last two games, including a 28-6 victory in Miami on Thursday night.
The Minnesota Vikings are also coming off a win of their own, this one a 27-24 upset in Detroit after two straight losses.
Can the Ravens stay hot in Minnesota?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends and my prediction for this matchup in Week 10.
Ravens vs. Vikings Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Ravens -4.5 (-105)
- Vikings +4.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Ravens: -225
- Vikings: +185
Total
- 48.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Ravens vs. Vikings How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, November 9
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: U.S Bank Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Ravens record: 3-5
- Vikings record: 4-4
Ravens vs. Vikings Betting Trends
- The Ravens are 3-5 against the spread this season.
- The Vikings are 4-4 against the spread this season.
- The OVER is 6-2 in the Ravens' games this season.
- The OVER is 7-1 in the Vikings' games this season.
- The Ravens are 1-2 against the spread on the road this season.
- The Vikings are 1-2 against the spread at home this season.
Ravens vs. Vikings Injury Reports
Ravens Injury Report
- Broderick Washington Jr. – out
- Tavius Robinson – out
Vikings Injury Report
- Jeff Okudah – questionable
- Josh Oliver – questionable
- C.J. Ham – questionable
- Ryan Kelly – out
- Theo Jackson – questionable
- Aaron Jones Sr. – questionable
Ravens vs. Vikings Key Player to Watch
Lamar Jackson, Quarterback, Baltimore Ravens
After missing a month due to a hamstring injury, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson returned with a bang last week.
Jackson completed 18 of 23 passes for 204 yards and four touchdowns against the Dolphins. He didn’t miss a beat in his return to the lineup, and he faces a tough test in Minnesota this week.
The Vikings have held opposing quarterbacks to 194.5 passing yards per game this season and slowed down the Lions last week. Jared Goff still threw for 284 yards and two touchdowns, though, making it four weeks in a row that Minnesota has allowed multiple touchdown passes.
Ravens vs. Vikings Prediction and Pick
The Ravens are simply a different team with Lamar Jackson under center. He’s one of the best quarterbacks in the league for a reason, and he showed why last week.
The Vikings were able to get up for a road win against a division rival, but it might be a letdown spot here against Baltimore. The Ravens are hoping to put their horrid start behind them to push for a playoff spot, and every game is close to a must-win at this point.
The Ravens defense has settled in with 17, 16, and 6 points allowed in the last three games. They should be able to limit the Vikings offense and cover the spread in Minnesota.
Pick: Ravens -4.5 (-105)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
