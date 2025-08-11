Rays vs. A's Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Monday, Aug. 11
The Rays enter Monday’s series opener in Sacramento mired in a three-game losing streak after being swept in Seattle and now having dropped 14 of their last 19 overall.
Oakland has shown signs of life lately, winning back-to-back series and three of its last four games.
Ryan Pepiot (7-9, 3.77 ERA) gets the ball for Tampa Bay, looking to rebound from a rough stretch in which he’s posted a 5.44 ERA over his last eight starts and the Rays have lost five of his last six.
Jeffrey Springs (10-7, 3.89 ERA) takes the mound for Oakland, carrying momentum from a 2.00 ERA and 2-0 record in his last three outings while facing his former team for the second time this season.
Rays vs. Athletics Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Rays -1.5 (+146)
- Athletics +1.5 (-178)
Moneyline
- Rays (-106)
- Athletics (-110)
Total
- Over 10 (-110)
- Under 10 (-110)
Rays vs. Athletics Probable Pitchers
- Rays: Ryan Pepiot (7-9, 3.77 ERA)
- Athletics: Jeffrey Springs (10-7, 3.89 ERA)
Rays vs. Athletics How to Watch
- Date: Monday, August 11, 2025
- Time: 10:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Sutter Health Park
- How to Watch (TV): NBCSCA, FDSN Sun
- Rays Record: 57-62
- Athletics Record: 53-67
Rays vs. Athletics Prop Bet
- Brent Rooker Over 1.5 Total Bases (-115 at FanDuel)
One of the year’s biggest breakout candidates enters this game ninth overall in hits (129) and 19th in slugging (.502), and he’s been locked in over his last five games, hitting .300 with a pair of doubles, a homer, and four RBIs. Rooker is facing a pitcher who has allowed at least one home run in six of his last seven starts and is in the midst of a prolonged slump with a 5.31 ERA over his last five. Rooker’s power plays well at Sutter Health Park, where the A’s have been among the league’s best in long-ball production, and his ability to drive the ball into the gaps gives him multiple paths to cashing his bases prop even without a homer.
Rays vs. Athletics Prediction and Pick
The A’s have won the last four home starts Springs has made, and the left-hander’s command and consistency could neutralize a Rays lineup that scored just nine runs during their sweep in Seattle. Still, the Rays hold a distinct bullpen advantage, ranking ninth in ERA (3.73) compared to Oakland’s 5.14 mark, which means the A’s will need early offense to offset the late-inning gap, which is never out of the question at a ballpark that is No. 6 overall in home run generation this season.
Speaking of, if they can jump on Pepiot, whose home run issue has surfaced in six of his last seven starts, Oakland has a clear path to another series-opening win.
Pick: Athletics (-110 at FanDuel)
