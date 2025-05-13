Rays vs. Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, May 13
The Tampa Bay Rays and Toronto Blue Jays kick off a four-game series at Rogers Centre on Tuesday, May 13, with both teams coming in fresh after a scheduled day off.
Tampa Bay hands the ball to Shane Baz (3-2, 4.93 ERA), who’s averaging 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings and holding opponents to a .255 batting average. The Rays are slight underdogs and have split his two starts this season. Toronto counters with José Berríos (1-1, 3.86 ERA), who’s been solid despite the Blue Jays going just 1-2 in games where he’s opened as the moneyline favorite.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Tuesday’s matchup in the first meeting of 2025 between these AL East foes.
Rays vs. Blue Jays Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Tampa Bay Rays +1.5 (-192)
- Toronto Blue Jays -1.5 (+158)
Moneyline
- Tampa Bay Rays (+112)
- Toronto Blue Jays (-132)
Total
- Over 8 (-108)
- Under 8 (-112)
H2: Rays vs. Blue Jays Probable Pitchers
- Rays: Shane Baz (3-2, 4.93 ERA)
- Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (1-1, 3.86 ERA)
H2: Rays vs. Blue Jays How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, May 13
- Time: 7:07 p.m. ET
- Venue: Rogers Centre
- How to Watch (TV): SN1, FanDuel Sports Network Sun
- Rays Record: 18-22
- Blue Jays Record: 20-20
Rays vs. Blue Jays Best MLB Prop Bets
Rays vs. Blue Jays Best MLB Prop Bet
- George Springer 2+ Total Bases
Springer rides a three-game hit streak into Tuesday’s series opener at home while the Blue Jays have won their last four. He’s second on the Blue Jays in doubles and leads the club with a .404 OBP.
The 35-year-old is starting what looks to be a renaissance season as he advertises a scorching-hot Statcast profile that lists exit velocity in the top 10% of baseball along with a .536 xSLG.
Springer may only be 1-for-5 with one double against Shane Baz in his career, but he has posted a .303/.398/.449 slash line against right-handed pitching this season.
The left-on-right matchup is ripe to be taken advantage of by the former Silver Slugger winner with Baz having allowed 16 hits in 15 ⅓ innings against left-handed hitters this season.
Rays vs. Blue Jays Prediction and Pick
Jose Berrios has been a strikeout machine over his last two starts for Toronto, recording eight and nine, respectively, against the Red Sox and Angels.
While Berrios hasn’t posted the most impressive numbers at Rogers Centre (5.05 ERA), he’s provided enough stability in his starts to lead the Blue Jays to a 5-3 record in games he’s had the ball.
Shane Baz’s strikeout per nine rate may be up in comparison to 2024, but he’s still allowing 1.17 home runs and 3.29 walks per nine while allowing a career-worst average on balls hit into play (.314)
Toronto has performed well as solid favorites, sporting a 5-2 record as moneyline favorites of -130 or shorter. The Jays’ run production is also up in contrast to the norm, pumping out the seventh-most runs in baseball amid a 6-4 record in its last 10 games.
Its blasting 24 runs over the league average in weighted runs created plus in that span while the Rays are 28 under.
Neither of these teams are trustworthy as they’ve regressed so far that the AL East has flip flopped to what was recently touted as baseball’s most competitive division to its least competitive.
I’m taking the plus-money return on the hotter team at home.
Pick: Blue Jays -1.5 (-102 at BetMGM)
