Rays vs. Mariners Prediction, Odds and Probable Pitchers for Tuesday, Aug. 27 (How to Bet Total)
Every game is crucial for the Seattle Mariners down the stretch of the 2024 MLB regular season as they look to get back into first in the AL West to claim a playoff spot.
Seattle has +360 odds to make the playoffs right now, but with the Houston Astros facing a tough series against the Philadelphia Phillies, the Mariners have a chance to make up some ground in their series with the Tampa Bay Rays.
Tampa Bay dropped Monday’s series opener 5-1, falling victim to a former player – outfielder Randy Arozarena, who homered in the game for Seattle.
With two intriguing starters on the bump in Jeffrey Springs and Logan Gilbert, here’s how to bet on Tuesday’s Game 2.
Rays vs. Mariners Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- Rays +1.5 (-175)
- Mariners -1.5 (+145)
Moneyline
- Rays: +130
- Mariners: -155
Total
- 6.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Rays vs. Mariners Probable Pitchers
- Tampa Bay: Jeffrey Springs (1-2, 4.50 ERA)
- Seattle: Logan Gilbert (7-10, 3.21 ERA)
Rays vs. Mariners How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Aug. 27
- Time: 9:40 p.m. EST
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports Sun, Root Sports Northwest
- Rays record: 65-66
- Mariners record: 67-65
Rays vs. Mariners Key Players to Watch
Tampa Bay Rays
Jeffrey Springs: An injury last season led to Springs not making his 2024 debut until July 30, and he’s pitched decently, posting a 4.50 ERA and 4.44 FIP in five outings. The Rays are 3-2 in his starts, but Springs has yet to throw more than five innings so far in 2024.
Seattle Mariners
Randy Arozarena: A former Ray, Arozarena made his old team pay for trading him at the deadline this season, hitting a homer and driving in three runs in Monday’s 5-1 Seattle win. Can the Mariners get major production from the veteran outfielder as they look to make a playoff push?
Rays vs. Mariners Prediction and Pick
This is an extremely low total for Tuesday’s game, but Springs and Gilbert have not pitched well enough as of late to earn that.
Yes, these two offenses rank 25th (Tampa Bay) and 28th (Seattle) in OPs, but they still combined for six runs in Game 1 of this series.
Springs comes into this game with a 4.50 ERA, and he’s allowed a 1.63 WHIP, a sign that things could get worse. If the lefty keeps allowing baserunners at such a high rate, it’s hard to see him escaping with only a few earned runs allowed every game.
Not only that, but he hasn’t worked deep into games, which means we’ll be relying on several arms to keep this game low scoring on the Tampa Bay end.
As for Gilbert, he has not looked great since late July. Over his last six starts, Gilbert has allowed four or more runs in four of them, posting a 4.86 ERA over that stretch. Three of those six games have finished with seven or more combined runs.
Since the Mariners have dropped seven of Gilbert’s last nine starts, I’d rather roll with the total than taking either side. The starting pitching for both sides has too many questions to expect another low-scoring affair.
Pick: OVER 6.5 (-115)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.