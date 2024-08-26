Rays vs. Mariners Prediction, Odds and Probable Pitchers for Monday, Aug. 26
The Tampa Bay Rays and Seattle Mariners made a blockbuster deal at the deadline as the Mariners tried to save their season, acquiring Randy Arozarena from the Rays.
However, the trade hasn't worked out for Seattle, who has fallen further out of the postseason race while the Rays continue to build towards the future and hope to regain form with their pitching staff, including Ryan Pepiot.
Here's our full betting preview for two teams that are now playing for next year.
Rays vs. Mariners Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Rays: +1.5 (-200)
- Mariners: -1.5 (+164)
Moneyline
- Rays: +102
- Mariners: -120
Total: 7 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
Rays vs. Mariners How to Watch
- Date: Monday, August 26
- Game Time: 9:40 PM EST
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports Sun
- Rays Record: 65-65
- Mariners Record: 66-65
Rays vs. Mariners Probable Pitchers
Tampa Bay Rays: Ryan Pepiot (7-5, 3.65 ERA)
Seattle Mariners: Bryce Miller (9-7, 3.32 ERA)
Rays vs. Mariners Key Players to Watch
Tampa Bay Rays
Ryan Pepiot: The Rays pitcher has been at his best since returning from injury, posting a 1.59 ERA in two starts after about a month on the shelf. Against a poor offense like the Mariners, Pepiot will look to build up a head of steam to end the season.
Seattle Mariners
Randy Arozarena: The former Rays slugger has been shaky since arriving in Seattle, hitting .216 since being traded across the country with one home run and six runs batted in as the Mariners have fallen out of the playoff picture.
Rays vs. Mariners Prediction and Pick
I can’t trust the Mariners as a home favorite, 26th in OPS since the All-Star break.
While the Rays aren’t much better, 25th in the same metric, I’ll side with the plus money price with Ryan Pepiot set to flash his potent fastball that is 91st percentile in run value, leading to a 74th percentile strikeout rate.
With the Mariners struggling, and the Rays presenting a pitching edge, I'll grab Tampa Bay at plus money.
PICK: Rays ML (+112)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.